2020 Blythe City Council Election: Burton remains ahead, Reynolds leads Cyr by 28 votes

(UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the Nov. 24 evening update by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.)
As of Nov. 24, the 2020 Blythe City Council’s election for two public office seats is led by candidate Samuel Burton – well ahead of the field with 1,887 votes – and incumbent Dale Reynolds with a tight 28-vote margin lead over newcomer Jennifer Morgan Cyr (1,170 to 1,142).
The Riverside County Registrar of Voters’ Official Semi-Final Election Results – preliminary, as of Nov. 24, and yet to be formally certified – further report candidate Jonathan Smith’s votes tallied at 1,059, with incumbent Eric Egan trailing at 867.
"Ballot counting for ballots received on or before Election Day is complete. Approximately 1,000 timely postmarked vote-by-mail ballots remain to be processed. In addition, approximately 3,000 provisional ballots still must be processed. The next updated results will be posted on (Nov. 30) at 6:00 p.m.," stated the Riverside County Registrar of Voters following the Nov. 24 evening update.
The local Blythe City Council election’s times cast data is at 3,898/5,157 (75.59%).
With candidates Reynolds and Cyr exchanging leads for the second seat over the course of the election’s count – at one point tied – local officials and the community remain keeping a close eye on the daily updates published by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters’ office.
“At the rate that they’re going, I would guess that it’s going to take at least another week for them to finish processing those ballots and have final election results,” stated Blythe Interim City Manager Mallory Crecelius on Nov. 10. “We typically seat the new council at the council meeting in December – if we don’t have a certified election by then, we will call a special election soon thereafter once the results are finalized.”
Local elections’ official semi-final results will be continually updated at: voteinfo.net