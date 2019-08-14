Appleby's roadway safety project begins this week: Construction expected until Oct. 4

Along with the new 2019-2020 school year, the long-awaited Felix J. Appleby Elementary roadway safety project began Aug. 12 between 14th Avenue and East Vernon Avenue on South 3rd Street.
The project aims to open a second ingress/egress option for the location, providing traffic congestion relief and according sidewalk pedestrian safety to the school zone.
“(Former late 4th District) Supervisor (John) Benoit and Riverside County Transportation Department fought for years for funding for a road safety project to fix the long-standing traffic issue at Appleby Elementary School. In 2015, the Riverside County Transportation Department received a $721,000 grant from the California Transportation Commission. The project will construct a road connection and sidewalk from 14th Ave. to Felix Appleby Elementary School,” noted 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez at the 2019 Palo Verde Community Outlook Conference. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t honor and commend the work of our late supervisor, John Benoit. All I’m trying to do here is continue his legacy and make sure we fulfill those projects that he worked on.”
The Blythe Police Department (BPD) also reminded folks to be aware and vigilant of the ongoing construction.
“With the construction, it will create closures on S. 3rd for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. We are asking for your help, especially with school age children. Due to the heavy equipment and construction, please have them take alternate routes that are safe,” stated BPD. “Your help and patience during this construction project is greatly appreciated!”