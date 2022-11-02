Area officials to host Business Outreach Meeting on Nov. 10: Discussion to address homeless' impact on commercial properties
Flyer confirmed via the City of Blythe

Blythe-area business owners, managers, supervisors, and staff are invited to attend an upcoming Business Outreach Meeting on Nov. 10 at City Hall’s Council Chamber (235 North Broadway) to address the homeless’ impact on commercial properties.

Sponsored by the Blythe Police Department (BPD), the City of Blythe, and Riverside County Behavioral Health, the Nov. 10 meeting is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

