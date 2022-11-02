Area officials to host Business Outreach Meeting on Nov. 10: Discussion to address homeless' impact on commercial properties

Blythe-area business owners, managers, supervisors, and staff are invited to attend an upcoming Business Outreach Meeting on Nov. 10 at City Hall’s Council Chamber (235 North Broadway) to address the homeless’ impact on commercial properties.
Sponsored by the Blythe Police Department (BPD), the City of Blythe, and Riverside County Behavioral Health, the Nov. 10 meeting is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
“(This meeting is f)or retail business owners who are dealing with homeless individuals loitering on business properties,” states the Business Outreach Meeting flyer, confirmed via the City of Blythe. “(This will be a) community discussion to address vagrants on your business property who may be deterring customers from entering your business establishment.”
In May of this year, Riverside County published this year’s Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count results, the data of which showed an 8% increase in Blythe from the last official count in 2020 – going from 73 to, now, 79.
In the five-page 2022 PIT report, Blythe ranked third behind Palm Springs and Indio for most unsheltered homeless in Riverside County’s 4th District.
Across all five of Riverside County’s districts, Blythe’s 2022 PIT unsheltered population ranked 7th in the top 10.
The annual count was canceled in 2021 amid COVID public health/safety concerns and policies.
In 2020, the snapshot data found Blythe’s number of homeless to have significantly increased (52%) from 2019.
Though 2019 saw the figure’s five-year low at 48, the reported five-year high in 2020 at 73 – and now 79 in 2022 – continues to underline the transient public safety issue locally.
Since late January of this year, with grant monies, BPD partnered with Riverside County – Behavioral Health towards meeting the multi-faceted public safety related problem head-on with the Quality of Life program’s homeless detail.
As previously reported on by the Times, monthly reports on the Quality of Life’s homeless contacts and statistics are provided publicly in Blythe City Council agendas.