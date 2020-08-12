Arrest warrant issued for ‘March With Us!’ BLM banner theft suspect: 53-year-old failed to appear in court

A $5,000 bench warrant for the arrest of 53-year-old local Robert Troy Golson was issued on Aug. 6 following his failure to appear for a morning arraignment at the Riverside Superior Courthouse in Blythe.
The arraignment was in relation the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office filing criminal charges against Golson on July 27 for alleged misdemeanor violations of Penal Code (PC) section 488, unlawful and willful stealing of personal property not exceeding $950 (petty theft, to wit: Black Lives Matter banner), and PC section 594(a), malicious defacement, damage, and destruction of property not one’s own in the amount less than $400 (vandalism).
An appearance notice was also filed requiring Golson to appear for the Aug. 6 arraignment.
To date, Golson has not been arrested or formally booked.
Prior to the start of Blythe’s June 6 “March With Us!” demonstration in response to the killing of 46-year-old George Perry Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers, a banner tied to a platform near the corner of N. 5th St. and E. Hobsonway – where the march concluded – was stolen as organizers worked to finalize event.
The community demonstration saw hundreds of locals join in peaceful solidarity to echo messages against police brutality, ongoing systematic racial injustices, as well as underlining the importance of community unity, pride, hope and more.
“The banner case has been investigated and has been sent to the DA’s (District Attorney’s) office requesting the charges of petty theft,” stated the Blythe Police Department (BPD) on June 22, who led the investigation.
As further noted by BPD, PC section 422.55 (hate crime) was omitted from the respective charges because it “does not apply.”
While not commenting specifically on the filed criminal complaint – given that it is an active and ongoing criminal case – Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Public Information Officer (PIO) John Hall stated:
“Based on the evidence provided to us, we file only the charges and allegations that we believe can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury. In any filed case, we can and will amend the charges and allegations if we believe that the evidence and law support us doing so.”
According to filed court documents obtained by the Times, Golson targeted the Black Lives Matter banner prior to the start of the local demonstration.
Previous statements making light of the theft on social media by Golson – which included a photo of a BLM banner – and reviewed by BPD stated:
“They put up banner....I looted...”
“Uhmmm..,.it’s for sale....lol”
According to the declaration in support of arrest warrant, the BPD officer who investigated the case “went back to Facebook and saw Golson had deleted the post.”
Subsequently, BPD telephoned Golson – a summary statement of which provided:
“Golson has been watching rioting on the news. Golson thought that the demonstration that was scheduled in Blythe would be a violent riot. In an attempt to prevent that, Golson removed the BLM banner. Golson drove back to Riverside. Golson threw the banner in the trash. Golson later declared it was a peaceful demonstration and realized he made a mistake. Golson tried to recover the banner, but it was gone.”
According to BPD’s filed declaration in support of arrest warrant, after “removing” the banner, Golson later “apologized” for the “mistake” on Facebook and “made arrangements to pay” $231 for the banner.
Golson is reported to be a white male with brown eyes, 5’11”, and weigh 270-lbs.