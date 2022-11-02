BCRC's annual 'Steps for the Cure' returns this Saturday: Hometown benefit to be held at Scott Stadium

The Blythe Cancer Resource Center’s (BCRC) “Steps for the Cure” cancer awareness and fundraiser event makes a welcome return this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4-9 p.m. at Scott Stadium (667 North Lovekin).
As previously reported, this year’s theme is “TOGETHER WE FIGHT” – a battle cry and recognition of the community’s collective rally against the disease.
Throughout the year, organizations, clubs, families, supporters, businesses, and more have been fundraising toward the annual BCRC benefit.
This year’s “Steps for the Cure” will be the event’s 15th iteration.
The Nov. 5 event’s scheduled itinerary – provided to the Times by the BCRC – includes the following:
4 p.m. – Welcome by BCRC President Kay Smith, and Board Members followed by the Opening Prayer by Pastor Jason Johnson; Presentation of Colors by Ironwood State Prison (ISP); and the National Anthem sung by local Palo Verde Valley tenor Robert Figueroa.
4:15 p.m. – Fly over by Jeff Gatchell of Desert Air Ambulance.
4:16 p.m. – Opening Lap for Survivors, Caregivers, Family & Friends immediately following the flyover and National Anthem.
5 p.m. – Survivor Speaker, Sandy Bush.
5:45 p.m. – Blythe Hornets Cheer.
6:30 p.m. – PVHS JV and varsity Cheerleaders.
6:45 p.m. – Performance by local singer Roy Armenta.
7 p.m. – Luminaria Lighting.
7:15 p.m. – Performance by OBND.
7:30 p.m. – “Tug of War” at Kids Kamp.
8:30 p.m. – Raffles; teams with raffles to be drawn.
9 p.m. – Final lap of the event, to honor all those who have battled the disease in the Blythe community.
Additionally, Taco Mike will be selling taco plates beginning at 4 p.m.
In 2016, the fundraiser raised approximately $50,000 and, the following year – with a theme of “Operation Desert Hope” – the community raised a then-record-setting $83,351.
In 2018, organizers and community members’ efforts raised a total of $78,050 toward the local nonprofit organization.
In 2019, BCRC announced the donations collected from the event totaled $78,161.90.
COVID public health and safety policies led to Steps for the Cure’s cancelation in 2020.
In 2021, the event raised a record-setting sum totaling over $116,000 in donations.
“The board members of the Blythe Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) want to express our profound gratitude to the amazing Blythe community. It is an outstanding accomplishment that a community of this size can generate revenue exceeding $100,000 to support local cancer patients. BCRC’s 14th annual ‘Steps for the Cure’ exceeded all expectations. It was a record breaking year with $116,695.44 turned in as of Wednesday, November 17,” stated BCRC in 2021. “During these difficult times, this year’s event was our most successful ever. Thank you to all who supported this effort and enjoyed a special evening with family and friends. You make it possible to continue our efforts to provide needed support to members of our community. During the 2021 year, we have assisted 23 new cancer patients and 27 patients from previous years still in treatment for a total of $66,000 to date.”
The BCRC is a client-centered grassroots organization based out of Blythe with services and support provided by volunteers, residents, board members, donors, businesses and more toward helping improve patient access to care at no cost.
For further information on the Steps for the Cure event or inquiries, the BCRC may be contacted at (760) 921-BCRC; or via email at:
Additionally, visit the BCRC on social media for official updates and more at: