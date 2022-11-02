BCRC's annual 'Steps for the Cure' returns this Saturday: Hometown benefit to be held at Scott Stadium
Archived file photo by Uriel Avendano/Palo Verde Valley Times

The Blythe Cancer Resource Center’s (BCRC) “Steps for the Cure” cancer awareness and fundraiser event makes a welcome return this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4-9 p.m. at Scott Stadium (667 North Lovekin).

As previously reported, this year’s theme is “TOGETHER WE FIGHT” – a battle cry and recognition of the community’s collective rally against the disease.

