On Dec. 28, U.S. Customs & Border Protection announced a Christmas Day meth bust by U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Blythe Station.
“An attempt to smuggle 25 pounds of methamphetamine through the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 78 near Blythe, (Calif.), on Christmas Day was foiled by a canine who wasn’t taking the holiday off,” stated U.S. Customs & Border Protection on Dec. 28. “Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station encountered a Cadillac sedan as it traveled through the checkpoint at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Agents referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area following a canine alert.”
Border Patrol agents’ search of the vehicle netted 10 vacuum-sealed packages containing 25-lbs. of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $62,000.
“Agents also found a 9mm handgun that contained a loaded 15-round magazine, about 50 grams of marijuana and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Agents arrested the vehicle occupants, three U.S. citizens from Oklahoma, and seized the drugs, firearm, paraphernalia and vehicle,” stated U.S. Customs & Border Protection. “Smugglers often move illegal contraband on holidays, with the hope and expectation that law enforcement will have their guard down. Agents and their canine partners, however, work around the clock to secure our borders and to prevent contraband from making it further into the interior of our country.”
The bust follows the Yuma Sector Border Patrol – which includes the Wellton, Yuma, and Blythe stations – naming a new Chief Patrol Agent in Chris T. Clem.
“(Clem) brings 25 years of Border Patrol experience with him, having started his career as an agent at the Lordsburg Station in El Paso Sector in 1995. Clem’s career includes an array of leadership positions to include senior patrol agent, supervisory border patrol agent, field operations supervisor, patrol agent in charge, as well as associate, assistant and deputy chief patrol agent. He has also worked as a canine handler, an intelligence agent and a firearms instructor,” stated U.S. Customs & Border Protection on Dec. 23. “Clem has been assigned to Border Patrol stations in Lordsburg, New Mexico; Casa Grande, Arizona; and several locations across the southern Texas border. In addition, he has worked at the U.S Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Clem comes to Yuma from his previous position as acting chief patrol agent for Big Bend Sector. He replaces Anthony Porvaznik, who recently retired after five and a half years in the position. Clem is a native of New Orleans but grew up in Houston. He is a graduate of Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a Master of Science in leadership management.”
Clem’s sector now encompasses 126-miles of international border along Mexico, with over 700 agents under his charge and a 181,000-mile area of responsibility.