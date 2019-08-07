Five local cadets from the Blythe Explorers Post 642 participated in and successfully completed this year’s 22nd Annual Explorers Academy the week of July 21-27.
As hosted by the Riverside County Sheriff Department, the Blythe Police Department (BPD) congratulated cadets F. Rodriguez, J. Banuelos, B. Netzler, N. Morales and J. Sanchez “for a job well done. A special thanks to (BPD Officer R.) Jakobsen and (Citizens on Patrol C.) Wadley for making the explorer program and this year’s academy a success.”
The Explorers Post 642 and BPD also thanked Dave Bayles at ACE Hardware/Inland Builders Supply for sponsoring the cadets’ ammunition supplies — which helped several explorers’ qualify as pro marksmen and marksman during the academy’s range portion of training.
(Photos courtesy of Blythe Explorers Post 642/Blythe Police Department)