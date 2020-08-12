The nomination period for people seeking to file candidacy for the upcoming Nov. 3 Blythe City Council general municipal election ended on Aug. 7.
Due to both incumbents – Blythe Mayor Dale Reynolds and/or Vice Mayor Eric Egan – filing nomination documents by the Aug. 7 deadline, the nomination period was not extended to Aug. 12.
The following five candidates will appear on the ballot and vie for two full-term four-year Blythe City Council seats:
• Samuel Burton
• Eric Egan
• Jennifer Morgan
• Dale Reynolds
• Jonathan Smith
The reported estimated cost to call the Blythe City Council election is $10,000.
Blythe voters last saw a City Council election in November 2017, where four candidates – including one incumbent – vied for three seats.
The total vote count, per the Riverside County Registrar of Voters’ final official election results, was 2,838.
“The City Council consists of five (5) members, elected by the City at-large, who serve four-year staggered terms. After each election, the City Council appoints a Mayor and a Vice-Mayor from its own membership to serve a two year term. The Mayor is responsible for presiding over City Council meetings, representing the City Council at various business and ceremonial events, and executing all ordinances, resolutions and contracts,” states the City of Blythe. “The Vice-Mayor performs these duties in the absence of the Mayor. As a legislative body, the City Council is responsible for the enactment of local laws (ordinances), the adoption of the City’s annual Operating and Capital Budget, review and adoption of proposed policies, agreements, contracts and other City business items. The City Council also sits as the governing board for the Succ(e)ssor Agency to the Blythe Redevelopment Agency.”
Per the Riverside County Registrar of Voters, the November 2020 ballot will also have four special and school districts as well.
Palo Verde Healthcare District will have three vying for two seats, with Samuel Burton (incumbent), Stacy R. Davis, and Trina Renee Sartin (incumbent) qualified as candidates.
Palo Verde Unified School District will have four vying for three seats, with Alfonso “Sonny” Hernandez (incumbent), Jamey Mullion (incumbent), Samuel Burton (incumbent), and Diana M. Esquibel Méndez qualified as candidates.
The Palo Verde Valley Library District (PVVLD) had no candidates listed for three open seats.
Palo Verde Community College District (PVCCD) will have two appearing on the ballot for two seats, with Stella Camargo-Styers (incumbent) and Stacy R. Davis qualified as candidates.
Due to the PVVLD and PVCCD having incumbents who did not file before the Aug. 7 deadline, an extension (for persons other than the incumbents) with a deadline of Aug. 12 has been made available to the public.