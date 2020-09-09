Blythe City Fire, SoCal Edison respond to power outage at Circle K

The month of September got off to a proverbial bang for some residents, as the S. Lovekin Circle K gas station and convenience store experienced a power outage in the morning hours on Sept. 1.
Blythe City Fire Department personnel responded to the scene, with no injuries reported.
As confirmed to the Times by Blythe City Fire Department Public Information Officer (PIO) Jim Morris, a power malfunction was the cause of the electrical problems experienced by area businesses and some residents.
Though the power started flickering at about 10 a.m., it was turned back on for some W. Hobsonway locals by approximately 11:18 a.m.
The morning of Sept. 1 saw trucks and employees from Southern California Edison (SoCal Edison) on-scene to address the situation until it was resolved.