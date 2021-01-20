Blythe COVID-19 data report: Area's eighth, ninth death reported in 2021 – spike continues

As of Jan. 19, Riverside University Health System – Public Health’s (RUHS-PH) available COVID data dashboard reports the cumulative case count for the city of Blythe to be 1,109 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 818 recovered; and 9 deaths.
The Jan. 15 per city COVID data reported the area’s eighth death to date, with the ninth reported on Jan. 19.
The cumulative case count for zip code residence 92225 – as of Jan. 15 – is reported at 1,344 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 987 recovered.
Both figures exclude case count numbers of the two area California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) prisons.
The ICU (Intensive Care Unit) bed availability percentage for the Southern California region remained at 0.0% (since Dec. 17), down from 0.5% on Dec. 16; 1.7% on Dec. 15; 2.7% on Dec. 14; 4.2% on Dec. 13; 5.3% on Dec. 12; 6.2% on Dec. 11; 7.7% on Dec. 10; 9.0% on Dec. 9; 10.1% on Dec. 8; 10.9% on Dec. 7; 10.3% on Dec. 6; 12.5% on Dec. 5; 13.1% on Dec. 4; and 20.6% on Dec. 3.
Riverside County’s ICU bed availability also remained at 0.0% (since Dec. 14).
“What that means is that our capacity has reached full capacity; however, and it’s really important, each hospital has its own surge plan. And, in that plan, are different things that they can do to increase the capacity of ICUs and bring in more beds. One of the things they can do is they can stop, let’s say, elective surgeries. That’s one thing they can do. They can modify other things,” noted Riverside County Public Information Officer Jose Arballo during a Dec. 14 RUHS-PH COVID status update. “It’s really important that, if you’re not feeling well – chest pains, shortness of breath, those kinds of things – you really need to call 9-1-1, get to the hospital. Even though the capacity is pretty close to the max, there are beds available and you really need to get there because your health is the most important thing of all.”
Arballo’s point of folks seeking emergency care if needed was echoed by Riverside County Public Information Officer (PIO) Brooke Federico during the Jan. 4 RUHS-PH COVID update.
On Dec. 29, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Regional Stay At Home Order was extended as the four-week ICU bed availability projections – to include the Southern California Region’s, which Riverside County is a part of – did not meet the criteria to exit the mandate.
“ICU capacity projections for regions that are eligibl(e) to exit the order are calculated daily based on four factors: current estimated regional ICU capacity available, measure of current community transmission, current regional case rates and the proportion of ICU cases being admitted. Decreasing community transmission and increasing the health system capacity can help a region’s projected ICU capacity so they can exit the order,” stated the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) Jan. 2 update. “Due to high rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations impacting the health care system, California is also under a Limited Stay at Home Order. The order applies to all counties that are currently under the Regional Stay at Home Order and those in Tier One (Purple) of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The Limited Stay at Home Order will expire after the Regional Stay At Home Order has been terminated in all regions of the state.”
Numbers for according dates over the last week, per RUHS-PH’s cities map/dashboard and the State of California’s COVID-19 public data, were available as follows:
Jan. 12
• City of Blythe: 1,000 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 749 recovered; 7 deaths.
• Zip Code 92225: 1,211 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 904 recovered.
• Southern California region ICU bed availability: 0.0%
• Riverside County ICU bed availability: 0.0%
Jan. 13
• City of Blythe: 1,019 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 751 recovered; 7 deaths.
• Zip Code 92225: 1,235 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 906 recovered.
• Southern California region ICU bed availability: 0.0%
• Riverside County ICU bed availability: 0.0%
Jan. 14
• City of Blythe: 1,031 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 754 recovered; 7 deaths.
• Zip Code 92225: 1,250 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 910 recovered.
• Southern California region ICU bed availability: 0.0%
• Riverside County ICU bed availability: 0.0%
Jan. 15
• City of Blythe: 1,038 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 755 recovered; 8 deaths.
• Zip Code 92225: 1,257 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 913 recovered.
• Southern California region ICU bed availability: 0.0%
• Riverside County ICU bed availability: 0.0%
Jan. 16
• City of Blythe: 1,038 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 755 recovered; 8 deaths.
• Zip Code 92225: 1,257 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 913 recovered.
• Southern California region ICU bed availability: 0.0%
• Riverside County ICU bed availability: 0.0%
Jan. 17
• City of Blythe: 1,038 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 755 recovered; 8 deaths.
• Zip Code 92225: 1,257 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 913 recovered.
• Southern California region ICU bed availability: 0.0%
• Riverside County ICU bed availability: 0.0%
Jan. 18
• City of Blythe: 1,038 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 755 recovered; 8 deaths.
• Zip Code 92225: 1,257 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 913 recovered.
• Southern California region ICU bed availability: 0.0%
• Riverside County ICU bed availability: 0.0%
Jan. 19
• City of Blythe: 1,109 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 818 recovered; 9 deaths.
• Zip Code 92225: 1,344 (cumulative) confirmed cases; 987 recovered.
• Southern California region ICU bed availability: 0.0%
• Riverside County ICU bed availability: 0.0%
RUHS-PH’s COVID-19 data numbers are made publicly available and updated on weekdays, with weekend numbers provided Mondays; note, Jan. 18’s data update was delayed to Jan. 19 due to the holiday.
Blythe – Overall/Cumulative
Overall RUHS-PH data for the city of Blythe’s COVID (cumulative) confirmed case count (1,109, as of Jan. 19) reports the age breakdown as:
• Age 0-4: 7
• Age 5-17: 111
• Age 18-39: 432
• Age 40-64: 432
• Age 65-79: 92
• Age 80 and over: 33
Ethnicity COVID (cumulative) case numbers for Blythe are:
• Hispanic/Latino populace: 453
• Other/Unknown: 447
• White: 166
• Black/African American: 17
• Asian/Pacific Islander: 19
• American Indian/Alaskan Native: 5
• Multiple Race: 2
Blythe’s overall/cumulative COVID gender percentages are reported as 53% female, 47% male.
“Updated daily based on the number of confirmed cases that fall within city boundaries as determined by the most current data available. Location data is subject to change daily as records are updated and case investigations continue. This may occasionally result in case counts decreasing from one day to the next as cases may be reassigned to another location using updated address information. City boundaries are based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 Census Designated Place (CDP) Tiger Lines Boundary file,” states RUHS-PH’s data notes.
Blythe – Recoveries
Data for the city of Blythe’s COVID recoveries (818, as of Jan. 19) reports the age breakdown as:
• Age 0-4: 7
• Age 5-17: 91
• Age 18-39: 325
• Age 40-64: 323
• Age 65-79: 55
• Age 80 and over: 16
Ethnicity recovery data reports Blythe’s population as:
• Hispanic/Latino populace: 353
• Other/Unknown: 318
• White: 119
• Black/African American: 10
• Asian/Pacific Islander: 13
• American Indian/Alaskan Native: 3
• Multiple Race: 2
Blythe’s COVID recovery gender percentages are 53% female, 47% male.
“Updated daily based on the number of living, confirmed cases who no longer have symptoms and have completed isolation requirements as determined by ongoing Public Health investigation operations. All cases that have been reached by Public Health staff and completed their follow-up are considered closed (recovered). In addition, all cases that Public Health has been unable to reach after 45 days of attempted follow-up (missing contact information, patient refused assistance, etc.) are now automatically closed and assigned to recovered status. Deceased patients are not included in recovered numbers,” states RUHS-PH’s data notes.
Blythe – Deaths
Data for the city of Blythe’s COVID-related deaths (9, as of Jan. 19) further reports the age breakdown as 2 in the range of 18-39; 3 in the range of 40-64; 2 in the range of 65-79; and 2 in the range of 80 or over.
Six Blythe deaths’ ethnicities are listed as Hispanic/Latino, two listed Other/Unknown, and one listed as White.
Blythe’s COVID-related death gender percentages are reported as 44% female, 56% male.
“Updated daily using the total number of deaths among confirmed cases from the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange (CalREDIE) System. Data is also confirmed with Coroner reports,” states RUHS-PH’s data notes.
To track the RUHS-PH numbers, to include the City of Blythe, visit:
To track the State of California data, visit: