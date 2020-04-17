Blythe COVID-19 testing site set for April 22-25 at Fairgrounds: County to test up to 400 per day – appointments required

On April 22, Riverside University Health System (RUHS) – Public Health will begin conducting a COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) testing site for Blythe community residents at the Colorado River Fairgrounds (591 N. Olive Lake Blvd.).
The site will operate for four days, free of charge, from April 22 through April 25 – appointments are required.
"Those who want to be tested must call 800-945-6171 for an appointment. Drive-ups without appointments cannot be accommodated," stated RUHS on April 17, further noting folks without symptoms are also eligible to be tested. "Officials have said expanded testing – for those with and without symptoms – will give health experts a better idea of the extent of the illness in Riverside County. About 30,000 tests have been administered so far at the county’s four community test sites, clinics, hospitals and other locations."
The Blythe area COVID-19 testing location is the fifth site in Riverside County to provide the service.
“This is great news that we will have a community testing site in Blythe. I want to thank Riverside County Public Health for bringing this much-needed resource to the Blythe area, and also thank Palo Verde Hospital which has been providing testing,” stated Riverside County 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “Testing, especially with the expanded criteria, will give us a better picture of the situation.”
To date, RUHS has reported Blythe to have had as high as two confirmed COVID-19 positive cases; as of April 17, Blythe has one confirmed positive case reported by the publicly available RUHS data's mapped statistics.
Notably, RUHS COVID-19 summary case data via zip codes of residence cite 92225 – which includes Blythe's neighboring unincorporated areas – as having a total of four cases.
Currently, the available area-specific data for Blythe’s bordering unincorporated county communities are not made public by the RUHS-provided mapped statistics.
Riverside County has cited patient confidentiality as the reason for areas with a less than 2,000 populace not being included in the publicly available map-specific figures.
"Numbers have and will continue to adjust as resources and case (numbers) change," states RUHS.
As confirmed by RUHS – Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari during an April 17 press conference update, the April 22-25 dates for the Blythe testing site location will be able to service a capacity of 400 tests per day.
Further, the testing will be available – at no cost – for those uninsured.
"In terms of timelines to get results back, right now we're running at about three days to get results back," noted Saruwatari. "At the very beginning when we had a high volume of tests, it was running between 7 and 10 days. We think that the labs have worked out their processes better, and so now we feel confident that we'll be able to get test results back within 3 to 4 days."
During a livestream update on April 17, City of Blythe Mayor Dale Reynolds noted testing at the Colorado River Fairgrounds will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.