Blythe COVID-19 testing site set for April 22-25 at Fairgrounds: County to test up to 400 per day – appointments required

Riverside University Health System (RUHS) – Public Health will begin conducting a COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) testing site for Blythe community residents at the Colorado River Fairgrounds (591 N. Olive Lake Blvd.) on April 22. The site will operate for four days, free of charge, from April 22 through April 25 – appointments are required. (Archived file photo by Uriel Avendano/Palo Verde Valley Times)