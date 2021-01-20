Blythe 'Have A Heart' cannabis dispensary update: Project nears 6-month extension deadline

On Jan. 12, the Blythe City Council received and filed an update on the area Have A Heart (HAH 1 LLC) cannabis dispensary project as part of the development’s stipulated public monthly reports.
“(HAH 1 LLC CEO) Mr. (Ryan) Kunkel provided the following update: Caltrans (California Department of Transportation) is in receipt of the permit application and payment and should distribute permit any day. The parking lot has been filled with fill dirt and graded in preparation for paving. Interior paint and exterior smooth stucco are complete. Edison is scheduled this week for permanent power installation,” stated the item’s staff report, as presented by Blythe Interim City Manager Mallory Crecelius.
The written report was provided to the city on Jan. 6, deadline day of the stipulated reports’ submittal to Crecelius per the six-month extension agreement’s terms.
Previously, on Dec. 8, the Blythe City Council also received and filed the agenda item report related to the cannabis dispensary project.
Have A Heart’s written December status update, as presented by Crecelius, was submitted a week past the development’s stipulated deadline – in breach of the project’s (six-month) extension agreement terms.
“As of the writing of this report, staff has not received the monthly progress report,” noted the city’s staff report for Dec. 8. “Section 3 of the Agreement between the City of Blythe and (HAH 1 LLC CEO) Ryan Kunkel for Extension of time to complete project in connection with Provisional Dispensary License Issues to HAH 1, LLC, the owner shall provide to the City Council via the City Manager written monthly progress reports regarding progress made on the project in the preceding month and estimated time for completion. Owner shall submit monthly progress reports to the City Manager at least seven days before each City Council meeting.”
On Dec. 8, Crecelius further relayed to officials a submitted written update – provided that same afternoon, past the Dec. 2 deadline and after the agenda’s publication – on the project.
“In this past month, (HAH 1 LLC) have completed the stucco, drywall, and temporary power at the Have A Heart site. The CalTrans (permit) submittal is in the process, and they expect to have the permit in the next 30 days. And the exterior driveway and approach will be completed within 30 days of receiving said permit,” stated Crecelius in December.
The item closed with no questions posed by the Blythe City Council.
“Yes, HAH 1, LLC is in breach of their agreement by not providing timely progress reports to the City. A breach of the agreement is grounds for immediate revocation of the provisional commercial cannabis dispensary license,” noted Crecelius to the Times in December. “As work continues at the site, the City Council has not directed staff to move forward with revocation of the provisional license.”
The Dec. 8 lapse followed HAH 1 LLC’s November breach, which also did not include a written monthly status report submitted to Crecelius seven days prior to the Blythe City Council’s regular monthly meeting.
The lapsed status reports followed several of the delayed projects’ more notable low points in 2020, which played out before councilmembers and the community since August.
In accordance to the Blythe City Council’s Aug. 25 direction for staff to prepare an agreement memorializing the terms, Have A Heart’s development (at 1894 E. Hobsonway) was granted a six-month extension with stipulations – including a $25,000 deposit being submitted for staff time (originally recommended at $10,000) and providing the according monthly update reports on the project.
Though no according timely written monthly progress report were provided to the city – as defined and stipulated in HAH 1 LLC’s extension agreement – for the months of November and December, City of Blythe Fire Marshal/Chief Building Inspector Jason Brown reported then to officials that the site had made “lots of progress” at the location (i.e. roof, electric, and framing).
However, an issue regarding the project’s engineering plans – namely, the documents’ copyrights – was raised and underlined as a concern if not resolved.
“(HAH 1 LLC’s) building plans were engineered, and the engineers’ stamp is (some kind) of a copyright. So, in our office, we have a beautiful set of plans in there but we’re not allowed to pass them out to (HAH 1 LLC’s) new contractors – they’d have to get permission from each (of the original engineers). There’s three engineers on that project, or four – I can’t remember off the top of my head – but they’d have to get permission from each one to re-use the plans. And (HAH 1 LLC’s) next inspection will probably require that,” noted Brown on Nov. 10. “(HAH 1 LLC) has a set (of plans), but this new contractor and the new owners’ representative don’t have that set. They’re physically being held, evidently, by the original contractor called (La Rocca Construction). And (HAH 1 LLC) have a new contractor, MT Construction, and a new local representative that don’t physically have a complete set of plans in their hands.”
On Oct. 13, HAH 1 LLC project representative Kim Dean-Kelley reported to the Blythe City Council that the original general contractor had been replaced with Indio-based MT Construction.
“Essentially, since we met last with Mr. Kunkel, we have replaced the general (contractor). There’s a new general, at this point. As of today, we came to the city (and) transferred all of the permits. Unfortunately, the former general had been wired the funds that the city had requested – more than enough, actually. He wrote a check, bounced the check. That was alarming, and not very professional,” stated Dean-Kelley at the October Blythe City Council meeting. “He had actually been very difficult to communicate with. Just prior to that, we had asked for our weekly update; we couldn’t get ahold of him. And then when the check bounced, same thing happened – that was the deal breaker, so. The local general has been replaced. Like I said, we transferred everything. Plan on getting it going, physically – boots on the ground – next week, at this point. The deposit has been re-submitted and cleared. As far as I know; hopefully.”
Present at the Nov. 10 meeting, in reference to the engineering plans’ copyrights issue, Dean-Kelley noted the matter was being addressed.
“I assume, worst case scenario, we have to come up with new engineer plans. Hopefully that’s not the case,” said Dean-Kelley. “We’ll work it out.”
Staff recommendation to revoke HAH 1 LLC’s provisionally awarded cannabis dispensary-category license – one of only two approved to conduct according business in Blythe – was originally submitted for city council consideration in August of this year.
The Blythe Have A Heart location’s noted failure to obtain the certificate of occupancy for 1894 E. Hobsonway over the span of two years – as well as a lack of communication by Kunkel and the vagrant-frequented property previously left strewn with garbage – found officials discussing the revocation of the conditionally awarded commercial cannabis permit on Aug. 11.
As previously reported, Councilmember Joe Halby has repeatedly and publicly underlined officials’ frustrations with respect to the lack of communication from Kunkel on the project – as well as emphasizing the importance of transparency with respect to the project’s “seemingly” established ownership.
Those sentiments were also publicly echoed by Councilmember Joey DeConinck.
“We just want to be on the up-and-up Mr. Kunkel, that’s it. We want this done; I don’t know if I can speak for the rest of these guys, but I’m tired of people coming up and asking me about it. And it’s on the daily,” said Halby on Aug. 25. “I’m just tired of it; I really am. I’m just tired. Tired of hearing about it. I just want it done and open. And I want you to own it; I don’t want you to flip it. I want Ryan Kunkel to own Have A Heart in Blythe, and that’s what I want to see.”
Following the approved six-month extension and its respective conditions, a Sept. 8 Blythe City Council meeting no-show by HAH 1 LLC further frustrated officials.
“What are they doing? That’s crazy. We should pull it. (...) Put that on the record, too, I said that we should pull it,” said Halby of Blythe Have A Heart’s September no-show. “It’s just nonsense; it’s just games.”
As previously reported by the Times, prior public comments have pointedly questioned Kunkel’s intention with the provisionally awarded commercial cannabis dispensary-category license and the respective projects’ future.
More specifically, public comment previously submitted by Tiffany Carrari in August – attorney for local cannabis business owner Travis Pollock of Flora – directly questioned Kunkel’s sincerity.
“City Council is well aware that Mr. Pollock’s interest in this matter stems, in part, from his company’s original bid as one of the 8 applicants for a commercial cannabis dispensary license in late 2017. However, Mr. Pollock is also a local business owner and his interest also extends from the fact that he is a currently operating, local commercial cannabis manufacturer and distributor in the City,” stated Carrari, whose correspondence – including a 43-page purchase agreement – was submitted to Blythe city officials. “(T)he (Aug. 11) Staff Report states that legal counsel for Have a Heart assured City staff back in May that no ownership interests in Have a Heart had been transferred. And while the technical reality of that statement might be true, it is misleading. In actuality, the whole truth seems to be that Kunkel has assigned 100% of his interests in Have a Heart Blythe to Core Competencies LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Interurban Capital Group, Inc. (‘ICG’), who together with Core Competencies LLC is listed as a ‘Seller’ in the Purchase Agreement with ‘High Times’ attached as Exhibit A. While the details of the Purchase Agreement are somewhat complicated, City Council should be aware that the agreement specifically lists the Blythe Have a Heart retail cannabis dispensary as one for which transfers of equity and rights will be made. Basically, the reason Have a Heart’s legal counsel stated that ‘no ownership interests have been transferred’ is because Mr. Kunkel’s assignment of his interest in Have a Heart is contingent upon regulatory approvals. That being said, it appears that Mr. Kunkel’s contingent assignment has been bought and paid for at least twice now, first to Core Competencies owned by ICG and then to High Times.”
Following the Aug. 11 meeting, the City of Blythe stated Kunkel provided staff with State Cannabis Licensing information noting him as the controlling manager of the location; an Aug. 22, 2019, Secretary of State filing for HAH 1 LLC listing him as “Manager/Member of the LLC;” and the HAH 1 LLC Limited Liability Company Agreement – “seemingly” establishing ownership.
“These documents have been reviewed by staff and the City Attorney and seem to fulfill the request to show the ownership interest in the provisional Dispensary Licenses issued to Have A Heart for 1894 E. Hobsonway,” stated the Aug. 25 staff report.
Of the eight original 2017 applicants vetted in Blythe’s historic commercial cannabis dispensary category licensing process, six were eligible to vie for the city’s two available licenses.
Of the six, Have A Heart had the highest aggregate score (89.57%) of Blythe’s four-phase process.