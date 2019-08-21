On Aug. 13, Blythe Little League (BLL) President Troy Love provided the Blythe City Council a few updates seeking city permission for upgrades to the local ballparks that the organization currently has in the works — a couple of which included a noted benchmark of approximately 60 days to complete.
“Right now, the new dugouts that you guys installed last year, or the year before — they were never painted. They’re still just the bare wood, the frame. (But) we have an Eagle Scout who would like to complete that — the painting — as one of his projects. Little League would like to furnish the paint for that, with your permission,” stated Love of the ballparks at Todd Park. “Number two on our list right now, we have a large storage — a 40-foot container — that was donated by Mallett & Sons (Trucking, Inc.) last year. We were told that we needed to put a cement slab under that. Crawford has donated all the cement to do that — and Tommy Crawford is going to do the work on that. When that is completed, at the far south end of that project — and I’m not sure what the correct name is, but we would like to install two containment walls to store material in. Right now we have a pile of sand over there, and a pile of clay. The kids play on it, it’s mixed, it’s all over the place. So that would also be included with the slab.”
A third upgrade — tied to another proposed Eagle Scout project — would see shade coverings installed in the dugout for Alexander Field, the ballpark on the corner of W. Chanslor Way and N. Main St.
“At Alexander (Field), also — there hasn’t been a foul ball net there in years. Little League, we’re going to pay for that net and pay to put it back up or however it gets done. One of the more obvious reasons — we lose a lot of baseballs. At six to eight bucks a ball, out there in the street. But my main concern there at Alexander Field is — foul balls go into Chanslor Way and the kids chasing. I sit there all night, ‘Watch the cars, watch the cars.’ So that’s the next thing,” stated Love.
Refurbishing and repainting Todd Field’s weathered two-story Snack Shack — adjacent to W. Barnard St. — is also in the works. Love further noted hopes of leveling the outfields of the ballparks; keeping the grass green year-round with some re-seeding donations; as well as installing donated scoreboards somewhere down the line.
“Little League has (also) purchased 24-tons of infield clay mix. And what that’s for is all of our baseball fields — we have six in total — they’re owned by the city, but Little League maintains all six. We mow the grass, we fertilize, we do everything. We purchased that 24-tons to redo all six infields. And that’ll be delivered whenever we make the call, but we’re asking for permission to store that at the city yard, as we need it — that way it doesn’t disappear,” noted Love. “It is a rare commodity and it could disappear. I follow Little League, so I see all the Little Leagues within a hundred miles of us that get hit up for equipment and sand — people just steal it, so. We would dump that there (at the city yard). And, as I discussed with (Blythe Public Works Director) Armando (Baldizzone), then in the morning — with notice — the city would bring over a dump-truck load as we need it to spread on the fields.”
BLL will be eyeing corporate sponsors this year, as well as pursuing grant opportunities to help with general ballpark infrastructure maintenance. Love also noted the potential of a co-sponsored tournament to Blythe next year.
“We would ask that you let us start working on these things. And, as they’re completed, accept the donations from the people mentioned,” said Love to the City Council.
Blythe Interim City Manager Mallory Crecelius stated, based on the items, staff will — in accordance with approval and direction from the council — bring back a report in September to accept the donations.
“I think we can get started; it’s nothing major. Nothing requires permits, although I’m not sure about the refurbishing of the Snack Shack yet — I think we can just work with Troy on nailing down what that will include,” said Crecelius, only noting that any volunteers working will likely need signed releases of liability forms for the projects. “Other than that, I think we have everything we need.”
To close discussion, Love would take a moment to commend Baldizzone for being an amiable public official partner as he heads to the town of Yucca Valley to take the post of public works director.