Blythe Mayor provides latest livestream update on COVID-19, April 17

On April 17, City of Blythe Mayor Dale Reynolds hosted an approximately 23-minute long livestream community update on social media to provide notes on the ongoing COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) local impact.
Topics and questions answered during the broadcast included the following:
Q: "Are we under Martial Law? How can we be ordered to stay in place without a law, one that doesn’t violate our constitutional rights."
Reynolds: Well, the governor of the state of California is the one that put the executive order out to stay in place. Is it a law? An executive order is considered a law, so.
Is it in violation of our constitutional rights? I'm not an attorney, but my personal opinion? Yes. But, to be safe, I'm following the executive order along with many of our community members.
On any Blythe "recovery" COVID-19 data
Reynolds: That's one of the questions I posed earlier and I have not received an answer yet; but as soon as I do, I'll be back to let you all know.
(...) I've asked that question. I want to know where we're at. I know that Riverside County says they don't give graphics for communities under 2,000 people. So, we were at two and then all of a sudden we dropped to one.
My understanding is that the communities of Ripley and Mesa Verde are less than 2,000 people. So, they probably adjusted the numbers just for the city of Blythe. And, the way I feel is – we have zero deaths. The cases that were confirmed, I am assuming have recovered.
But I don't know. So I hope that answers the question; or, I answered the question to the best of my ability.
Q: Blythe is still considered the third most fiscally challenged city by the California State Auditor office's risk index – well before COVID-19. Additionally, given our depleted (or very low reserves), are discussions being held on what our economic forecast looks like? If so, please explain what that looks like.
Reynolds: We know that we will be impacted. To give you a rough estimate, or a guess – I couldn't do that. But know that the city of Blythe will be impacted. Sales tax that we generally collect we know are down. But I'm sure, once we get through this, there will be some discussions on where we go from here.
Q: Are there any estimates on how many folks have been laid off (or furloughed) in Blythe up to this point?
Reynolds: I don't have exact numbers(;) I know that there are a number of people that have been laid off or furloughed around town. I'd have to do some research and get back to you to answer that.
Q: Has anyone needed to be issued any citations due to violation of any current COVID-19 policies around town?
Reynolds: That I am not aware of. I do not think there have been any citations issued. But I'll have to get back (with) the chief and find out if there has been.
April 22-25 COVID-19 testing site at the Colorado River Fairgrounds
Reynolds: The testing will be for anyone; you don't need to be exhibiting symptoms, or need a doctor's note. So, again, testing will be made available (April 22-April 25) – from 8 a.m., to 3 p.m. And the number to call (to make an appointment) is 800-945-6171.
On COVID-19 victims, families, outlook
Reynolds: I'd like to ask everyone to take a few moments during your day and say a prayer to the family members who have lost a loved one. For Riverside County, we have 59 deaths (today); through the whole state of California, we're over 950. So, as I said, please – just take a few moments and say a prayer for those family members.
We'll get through this. I have no doubt about it. I also want you to thank everybody. All our essential workers; all our support staff; all of our people that are putting themselves in harms way to make sure that we have what we need in our city of Blythe.
Also, Kat Currier said it best – I believe we are geographically isolated which has helped us in the spread of this coronavirus. And, for the most part, that's true. Yea, we have some cases – I don't know how many have recovered. But we know we don't have any deaths. So, hopefully, the cases that we do know of, they've all recovered and returned to work and do well.
We have this great group of 'mask-a-teers' that went out and started making masks for everyone that they could – starting with the essential workers. When this is all over, my suggestion is you take that mask and put it in a sealed container, or sealed bag, whatever. (And) hang it up somewhere. Don't stick it in a drawer, forget all about it.
Hang it up somewhere and reflect back on what we've all been through. And thank god, every day, that we have not suffered as many as other people have. And to, really, say a prayer. Take care of your loved ones. As it says – stay in place, maintain your space, and cover your face.
My hopes are that California will be able to open up – a soft opening, not just opening the flood gates. But open up to where – especially in our community, our small business owners (and) the people that need to go back to work – all get to operate in some way (and) recover their losses.
There's many of our people, in Blythe, that have been through a lot. And we all need to, at some point, support them.
I appreciate the restaurants that are still doing the takeout orders. Of course, we have all the fast food restaurants; we have our grocery stores that are doing the best they can to cope with this. But there are still people out there that haven't worked in quite a while, (who) haven't been able to open their business. So we all need to work together and support these people as much as we can.
I don't know when the governor will actually make the decision, but I want to be sure that when this happens – and we start doing this – that we support our local people, first and foremost.
I know that for our Palo Verde Hospital, they've tested 45 patients and no new confirmed cases of the virus has been found. Again, we're geographically isolated so that works in our favor.
I really want everybody to know that I will do – and our city council, and city staff – will do anything to get through this with all of you. We are all members of the city of Blythe and the Palo Verde Valley – and we'll get through this.