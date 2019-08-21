Blythe's 2019 Christmas Parade: 'An Old Fashion Christmas' – Entry form details, info and more

City of Blythe Mayor Dale Reynolds, with an active partnership of community leaders and vested hometown locals, has taken the helm to ensure Blythe’s 2019 Crain Family Christmas Parade comes to life this year — with the official holiday theme being: “An Old Fashion Christmas!”
With a kickoff meeting held on July 26, the parade’s committee of locals has continued to meet through the month of August to iron out the planning details for the staple event.
As is tradition, Blythe’s Christmas parade will be held on the first Saturday of December — this year being Dec. 7 and scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., travelling west on Hobsonway, from Fifth St. to the old K-mart parking lot.
“It’s official — the Blythe 2019 Christmas Parade is in the works. The theme this year will be ‘An Old Fashion Christmas.’ We are in the works of planning and putting things together. Entry forms will be available on the city website*. You can also pick up your entry forms at either Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency (PVVTA [415 N. Main St.]) or the Palo Verde Valley Times (400 W. Hobsonway) or Century 21 (138 E. Hobsonway),” noted Reynolds at the Aug. 13 Blythe City Council meeting’s closing reports. “It’s something that we took on to make sure the parade does not go away. It’s another one of those things that’s been a tradition for many, many years and we want it to continue moving forward.”
As noted by Councilmember Joe Halby, community patron and local business Halby’s will be generously donating the trophies for the honored float awards again this year.
“Deadline for returning the completed application is Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. It is requested that all entries be lighted and have some type of music for the benefit of the spectators. Judging will be based on EXECUTION OF THEME, ORIGINALITY OF DESIGN, and SPECTATOR APPEAL,” notes the 2019 entry form — which also reminds folks that event organizers will be providing the only Santa Claus.
This year’s divisions, and according categories, include:
Equestrian Division
• Youth Category
• Other
Vehicle Division
• Commercial Category
• Individual Category
• Law Enforcement Category
• Service Clubs Category
• Other
Marching Unit Division
• Band Category
• Youth Category
• Service Club Category
• Other
Floats
• Commercial Category
• Individual Category
• Church Group Category
• School Group Category
• Youth Group Category
• Service Club Category
• Other
Car Clubs Division
Off Road Vehicles Division
Also up for grabs will be the Sweepstakes Trophy (Most Outstanding Entry); Theme Trophy (Best Use of Theme); Marshal’s Trophy (Best Design); and the Mayor’s Trophy (Overall Appeal).
Make sure to check the entry forms for all the information, rules, and details — For any questions regarding this year’s Christmas parade, please contact: (760) 922-4900.
(*City of Blythe 2019 Crain Family Christmas Parade Entry Form: http://www.cityofblythe.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1413/Christmas-Parade-Entry-Form-?bidId=)