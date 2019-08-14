Brothers and Blythe natives Brooks and Bryce Callaghan are currently in the midst of training camp for their return to the King of the Cage MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) promotion on Sept. 7 at the BlueWater Resort & Casino in Parker.
With a little under a month to go, the elder and undefeated light heavyweight (205-lbs) Brooks Callaghan will be looking to keep his 4-0, all-stoppage, record going vs. Parker standout Christopher Tahbo.
Most recently, Brooks Callaghan and Tahbo competed under the same King of the Cage banner — “River Wars” on May 18 — defeating Tim Livingston (via 2nd round TKO stoppage) and Mashonte Mailboy (via 2nd round tap out submission), respectively.
Bryce Callaghan, scheduled to face Joe Kimbrough in a lightweight (155-lbs) tilt, will be determined to rebound from a pair of back-to-back losses.
“I’m 2-0 at 155(-lbs), never lost there. The thing is, (at) 145(-lbs), I have to focus so much on cutting weight, shredding and dieting; whereas at 155(-lbs), I just have to focus on getting better,” noted Callaghan.
The younger Callaghan recently made a move to Murrieta, Calif., in order to train at MMA legend Dan Henderson’s Team Quest athletic fitness center in Temecula.
“It feels perfect, you know — Like I belong there. I made the amateur team a while back, so I made the move. And the move’s been great,” said Callaghan, whose training partners include region standouts Mason Iacobellis; Jordan Winski; Ariyon Young; Bellator veteran and current LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) 155-lbs standout Steve Kozola; Trevor Wells; and James “Mooka” Barnes. “I’m working with some really good guys. Not only is it great for me, but it’s a confidence booster.”
Callaghan’s currently being coached under the Team Quest umbrella which includes UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) light heavyweight Sam Alvey, UFC The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Season 2 welterweight tournament winner Joe Stevenson, TUF alumnus Tom Galicchio, former Strikeforce welterweight champion Tarec Saffiedine, Gustavo Pugilese, and Corey Grant.
“We do have a strategy that we’re going to look to execute. The fire’s back, and I cannot wait,” said Callaghan, also thanking his family, friends and Adrian’s Boxing Gym for the support. “(King of the Cage’s) been good man. If you take care of them, they’ll take care of you. I sold a lot of tickets for them last time, and they really took care of me.”
Callaghan’s local sponsors include Dr. Mark Chavez and Edward Gallegos’ Gravity Ball Method; George’s Barber Shop; BodyZone; Hoodlumz Tat-2; Iron Fit; the Robles family; Summer Spraggins of Century 21; Aggressor Wear; Bounce Back Nutrition; and Relentless Nutrition.
(Note: Bryce “Blessed” Callaghan can currently be reached by phone at [760] 218-4853 or via email at Brycecallaghan77@gmail.com for any sponsorship or event ticket inquiries.)