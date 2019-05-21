Blythe's Memorial Day ceremony set for May 27: Annual community observance event starts at 10 a.m.

The local Memorial Day ceremony will be held on Monday, May 27, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Palo Verde Cemetery (10700 10th Ave.).
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2987 and Frank Luke American Legion Post 24 are inviting the public to attend, as friends and neighbors come together at the staple hometown ceremony in homage of the service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation.
“Memorial Day is for the veterans that have fallen in our nations wars. It’s a day to remember veterans that have passed,” noted VFW Post 2987 Quartermaster Mark Bolliger. “Personally, I also think of all the veterans who have fallen in all of the different wars in our history — the people that we’ve lost. Being a sub (U.S. Navy) veteran, I think about the veterans who were on patrol. Our MIA’s (Missing in Action), too, from World War II, Vietnam, Korea.”
On Saturday, May 25, the local American Legion Post 24 and VFW Post 2987 organizers and participating local youth volunteers will again place flags and crosses on all veterans’ gravesites at the Palo Verde Cemetery, beginning at 7 a.m. — a staple tradition that carries an open invitation to any members of the community who would like to participate.
The Memorial Day morning ceremony on May 27 will include guest speakers, with words of remembrance and a prayer.
To date, Palo Verde Cemetery’s records show 945 veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces currently buried there, with many commemorated on the Veterans Wall next to the pavilion. Additionally, several veterans have a plaque memorialized on the grounds.
