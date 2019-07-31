Border agents arrested suspected drug smuggler: Mexican national was caught traveling with family

On July 22, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint southwest of Blythe nabbed a 31-year-old Mexican national alleged to have attempted methamphetamine smuggling while traveling with three children and his wife.
“At approximately 2 p.m., Blythe Station agents referred a 1997 Nissan Maxima for secondary inspection following a canine alert. Two adults and three children occupied the vehicle. A search of the driver revealed approximately 5.3 pounds of methamphetamine wrapped in cellophane around his waist. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $12,190,” stated U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s incident release. “The 31-year-old male Mexican national driver was arrested for controlled substance violations. His wife, a Mexican national lawfully admitted for permanent residence, and the couple’s children were released. The vehicle and narcotics were seized.”
The arrest followed an arrest made two days earlier, on July 20, which saw U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico East port of entry nab 190-lbs of methamphetamine from a charter bus.
“The 2018 National Drug Threat Assessment reported that the Southwest Border remains the main entry point for the majority of methamphetamine entering the United States,” stated U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “According to the 2019 Global Drug Survey, meth was the second leading drug causing individuals to seek emergency medical treatment and the fourth leading drug resulting in hospital admission.”
A little less than a month ago, on June 25, Border Patrol agents from the Blythe station agents netted four arrests in relation to two same-day incidents of attempted methamphetamine smuggling totaling 31.4-lbs (with an approximate street value of $94,000).
“At approximately 7:05 p.m.(, on June 25), agents working the same checkpoint referred a white Chevy Cruze with three occupants to the secondary inspection area for further inspection. Agents discovered methamphetamine wrapped around the midsections of two of the passengers,” stated U.S. Customs and Border Protection of one of the incidents. “The five pounds of narcotics have an estimated street value of $15,000. All three subjects, U.S. citizens, were arrested for narcotics smuggling.”