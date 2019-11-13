BPD arrest two, suspects charged with burglary: Pair plead not guilty, face multiple felonies

On Nov. 8, at the Riverside Superior Courthouse’s Larson Justice Center in Indio, Calif., Blythe residents Robert Xavier Tapia, 29, and Bianca Adriana Lule, 27, both pled not guilty to filed charges alleging violations of felony Penal Code (PC) section 245, burglary (two counts per); PC section 182(a)(1), conspiracy to commit a crime; and PC section F496(a), receiving stolen property.
Tapia also pled not guilty to an additional misdemeanor count alleging a violation of HS (Health & Safety) Code section M11377(a), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Both were remanded back into the custody of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department with an ordered bail set at $35,000 each.
“On Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, Officers from the Blythe Police Department (BPD) responded to the 200 Block of North 2nd St. in reference to a report of a burglary that had occurred in the early morning hours,” stated BPD. “Officers arrived and learned that two residences in the alleyway had been burglarized. From evidence collected at the scene, Officers were able to track the possible suspects to a residence at 170 N. 2nd St.”
According to the filed complaints, the property in question was electronics exceeding $950 in value.
“A short time later the stolen property was located and two arrests were made,” stated BPD. “Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Blythe Police Department at (760) 922-6111 or they can give their information anonymously by calling Crime Stop at 921-CARE (2273).”
According to court records, Tapia’s previous arrests and according guilty convictions include:
• 03/25/2009: Misdemeanor – HS 11550(a), under influence/controlled substance;
• 01/17/2013: Misdemeanor – PC 243(e)(1), battery on spouse/person whom defendant is cohabitating with;
• 04/27/2013: Misdemeanor – PC 243(e)(1), battery on spouse/person whom defendant is cohabitating with and misdemeanor PC 166(a)(4) disobeying court order;
• 11/10/2014: Felony – PC 476, fictitious bill/note;
• 07/30/2016: Misdemeanor – PC 496(a), attempt/unlawful receive stolen property;
• 01/01/2018: Felony – PC F496(A), receiving stolen property;
• 03/10/2018: Felony – PC 496D(A), purchase/receive stolen vehicle, trailer, (or) motorized vessel;
• 04/29/2018: Misdemeanor – PC 148(A)(1), willful resist/delay/obstruction;
• 05/11/2019: Misdemeanor – HS 11364(A), possession of drug paraphernalia;
• 06/23/2019: Misdemeanor – PC 488, petty theft.
Further, Tapia has one active misdemeanor petty theft case from an alleged incident on Sept. 24, 2019.
According to court records, Lule’s previous arrests and according guilty convictions include:
• 04/19/2017: Misdemeanor – HS 11364, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.
Additionally, Lule has one active misdemeanor petty theft case from an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2019, as well as an active misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia case from an alleged incident on April 10, 2019.
A change of jurisdiction was made by the case’s respective judge to the Riverside Superior Court’s Blythe courthouse, with a scheduled felony settlement conference set for the morning of Nov. 19.