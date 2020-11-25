BPD Chief re-instates homeless task force due to residential fires

On Nov. 10, Blythe Police Department (BPD) Police Chief Joshua Coe reported an update to city officials on plans to address the public safety issues related to the homeless populace in the community.
“Based on the recent fires during the last two weeks, I will be re-instating the homeless task force during the next four to six weeks – or a couple of months. We will be adding several two-officer teams,” noted Coe. “These fires are only the beginning of what we have seen in the recent past as a trend, when the weather cools off and the homeless begin using warming fires in vacant buildings they squat or trespass in.”
In September locals took concerns regarding blighted property, the impact on area businesses, as well as public safety concerns related to the transient population directly to council.
In 2020, the annual countywide Point-In-Time (PIT) count to track the size of unsheltered populations found Blythe’s number of homeless significantly increased 34% from last year.
Though 2019 saw the snapshot figure’s five-year low with 48, the five-year high in 2020 at 73 continues to underline the question of accountability, strategy, and shortcomings in addressing the issue.
During this year’s 2020 Blythe City Council candidate forum, Vice Mayor Eric Egan addressed the matter.
“We’ve worked with Riverside County, and we’ve had medical, Veterans’ Affairs, and a van there waiting to interview all of the homeless to see who wanted to get into a shelter in Riverside. Although we had dozens of homeless go through the event, the van only had one person go to Riverside County when they had six beds open. The fallacy right now in California is that, ‘it’s a housing issue.’ It’s not a housing issue; 10%, the smallest part of it is a housing issue,” stated Egan during the forum’s respective question-and-answer session on the homeless. “The problem with the homeless is it’s a mental health issue. Until the state of California realizes that they have a significant number of people on the streets – it doesn’t matter if you have free housing; they’re still going to be on the streets because they’re not capable of living indoors. They have drug issues, mental health issues, everything else goes back to mental health services. So we need to get together with other cities and pressure the state of California and Sacramento to bring back the mental health services they ended in, what? The late 70s or something like that – because that’s when it started getting out of hand. At the city level, we have NextEra funding – and we use that to help stranded motorists and other people continue on their way so that they don’t get left here and add to our continuing problem.”
More recently, on Sept. 11, a 26-year-old was arrested by BPD for an alleged felony violation of PC (Penal Code) section 451(d), arson of property, near the vagrant-frequented 200 block of S. Second St.
The local, a transient known to BPD due to “previous contacts,” was subsequently released same-day following booking for felony arson at the Blythe Jail with a court hearing scheduled.
On Sept. 19, BPD arrested a local transient for alleged felony violations of PC section 236 false imprisonment, PC section 261(a)(2) rape by force, and PC section 261(a)(3) rape by intoxication – the case of which was subsequently dropped by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office “due to a lack of sufficient evidence.”
The Sept. 19 investigation led BPD to a “transient camp” in east Blythe; the arrested subject was subsequently released on Sept. 23.
“The officers working this special assignment will use all their tools at their disposal, including referring the homeless to county services when applicable; giving trespass warnings; making arrests for trespassing; writing citations for open containers; making arrests for being under the influence of drugs,” stated Coe. “No excuses, again; I do not like excuses, I like solutions. I would have liked starting working this detail a couple of months ago but we still have some people on training and people out for various reasons. The nice part of being part of a military-structured organization is that if you can’t get a volunteer for an assignment you can always be volun-told.”