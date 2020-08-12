BPD issues dog licensing reminder to owners: Locals urged to keep pets safe, vaccinated

The Blythe Police Department (BPD) Animal Control is currently reminding resident pet owners to appropriately license and vaccinate families’ four-legged loved ones.
In accordance with Blythe Municipal Code (BMC), residents owning a dog are required to obtain a City of Blythe license and have them vaccinated for rabies (6.06.020[a,b]), as well as microchipped (“over the age of four months” [6.06.040]).
“The state and federal health and safety laws requires all cities and counties have a rabies control program. This is done with a licensing program. The City of Blythe Police Department Animal Control has and will continue to send out letters to residence of the city of Blythe dog(s) owners,” stated BPD Animal Control. “The City of Blythe Police Department and animal control will also be enforcing dog at large violations with in the city areas. We are asking all residents to please do their part in keeping their dog(s) safe and healthy.”
BPD is encouraging residents to bring rabies vaccination and spayed or neutered certificates (if applicable) to the station (240 N. Spring St.), Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for licensing.
The City of Blythe dog licensing fees are as follows:
Non-spayed/neutered dog: $45 per year.
Spayed/neutered dog: $12 for 1 year, $22 for 2 years, or $30 for 3 years.
Senior citizen with spayed/neutered dog: $4 per year.
“Penalty’s for not complying with this order can range between $50 to $250 per dog,” stated BPD.
Officials also remind pet owners of the rural area’s conditions and the dangers posed by the current summer heat.
“Blythe is a rural area and has lots of wildlife that could carry the rabies virus. The high risk carrier of the virus are skunks and bats. This does not mean these animals have rabies, it just means they are a higher risk. If your pet makes contact with a bat make sure, you contact Animal Control so we can try to have a test done on the bat (as soon as possible),” stated BPD Animal Control. “Please educate yourself about caring for whatever pet you may have.”
For any further questions, inquiries, or concerns BPD Animal Control may be reached at: (760) 922-6111 (Ext. 2236).