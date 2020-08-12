On Aug. 11, the Blythe Police Department (BPD) incident and activity reports for the months of June 2020 and July 2020 showed decreases in the categories of petty theft (28 to 10, respectively); vandalism (30 to 17); shoplifting (12 to 2); battery (12 to 8); traffic collisions – non-injury (5 to 1); alarm – commercial (20 to 17); vehicle burglaries (4 to 1); domestic violence (9 to 6); commercial burglaries (5 to 4); and traffic collisions – injury (2 to 1).
Increases were reported in the June and July 2020 categories of alarm – residential (12 to 17); public intoxication (3 to 8); trespassing (10 to 13); traffic collision – hit and run (2 to 5); driving under the influence (1 to 2); and residential burglaries (5 to 6).
The most reported categories for the month of July 2020 were vandalism, alarm – residential, and alarm – commercial (all at 17).
BPD’s reported numbers stayed the same from June to July for the categories of prowlers (1); AVA vehicles towed (3); grand theft (4); and abandoned vehicle abatement (9).
BPD’s submitted monthly domestic violence incident report numbers totaled 111 in 2019; to date, in 2020, BPD’s reported domestic violence incidents number totals 55.
Documented police reports saw a 32-incident decrease (from 167 to 135) with a total number of incidents reported by BPD for the month of July seeing a 5-incident increase (1,331 to 1,336).
(Note: The June and July 2020 BPD incident and activity numbers do not include those of the Blythe area station California Highway Patrol [CHP]; the Colorado River Station – Riverside County Sheriff’s Department; or U.S. Border Patrol.)