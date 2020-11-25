On Nov. 13, the Blythe Police Department (BPD) incident and activity reports for the months of September and October 2020 showed increases in the categories of vandalisms (from 20 to 45, respectively); alarm – residential (14 to 21); traffic collision – non-injury (1 to 5); grand theft (0 to 4); petty theft (11 to 13); vehicle burglaries (1 to 2); commercial burglaries (3 to 4); and driving under the influence ([DUI] 0 to 1).
BPD’s submitted monthly domestic violence incident report numbers totaled 111 in 2019; to date, in 2020, BPD’s reported domestic violence incidents number totals 87.
Notably, the most reported category for the month of October 2020, vandalisms, saw a 125% jump (20 to 45).
Vandalisms was followed as the most reported by alarm – residential (at 21), and domestic violence (14).
Decreases were reported in the categories of alarm – commercial (from 23 to 12, respectively); vehicle red tags (13 to 8); traffic collision – hit and run (9 to 5); public intoxication (7 to 3); battery (11 to 9); trespassing (14 to 12); abandoned vehicle abatement (9 to 7); shopliftings (5 to 4); and prowlers (3 to 2).
The number of AVA vehicles towed stayed the same (at 2), along with traffic collision – injury (1) and residential burglaries (5).
Documented police reports saw a 21-incident increase (from 138 to 159) with a total number of incidents reported by BPD for the month of October seeing a 38-incident decrease (from 1,279 in September to 1,241).
The month of October also found the police department congratulating local dispatcher K. Gonzalez on her decades-long dedication to service.
“Happy 10 year anniversary to Dispatcher (K.) Gonzalez. Thank you for your service,” noted BPD on social media.
Additionally, October saw BPD bring back the popular Pink Patch Project which raised funds for the area Blythe Cancer Resource Center.
“The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer. It is estimated that approximately 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. The program centers on vibrant pink versions of the public safety officer’s uniform patch. These bright pink patches have been specially designed by members of the Blythe Police Department specifically for the @pinkpatchproject campaign,” stated BPD. “Members of each of the participating agencies wear these pink patches on their regular uniforms for the entire month of October each year during ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month.’ The pink patches are intended to stimulate conversation with the community and to encourage public awareness about the importance of early detection and the on-going fight against this disease.”
(Note: The Sept. and Oct. 2020 BPD incident and activity numbers do not include those of the Blythe area station California Highway Patrol [CHP]; the Colorado River Station – Riverside County Sheriff’s Department; or U.S. Border Patrol.)