BPD seeking two juveniles in alleged robbery: Blythe scooter bandit suspects remain at-large

On Jan. 15, the Blythe Police Department (BPD) asked for the public’s assistance for information related to an alleged robbery incident on Jan. 14 involving two minors now being sought.
“On Thursday, (Jan. 14, 2021), at about 4:56 p.m., officers from the Blythe Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of North 4th Street, regarding a robbery. Officers learned that the victim, a juvenile, was approached by two older juveniles. One of the two suspect juveniles took the victim’s cellular phone while the other suspect juvenile pointed a possible toy gun at the victim,” stated BPD. “The suspect juveniles fled the area on scooters.”
As noted by BPD, one of the scooters used by the juveniles to flee was pink, and the other black. Both juveniles were last seen southbound on Broadway and Chaparral Dr.
“One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic male juvenile, 15 to 17 years of age, about 5’-05” tall, slim build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood, wearing a black, COVID-19 type face-covering over his chin and nose,” noted BPD. “The second suspect was described as a White male juvenile, between 15 to 17 years of age, freckled face with blue eyes, about 5”-05” tall, slim build, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood, blue shorts, black high-top shoes and wearing a black COVID-19 type face-covering over his chin and nose.”
Two scooters matching the descriptions were located later in the evening at the intersection of Commercial and Murphy St.
“The Blythe Police Department is urging anyone who may have any information regarding this crime or any other crime to call the Blythe Police Department at (760) 922-6111,” stated BPD. “You may remain anonymous.”