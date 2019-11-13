On Nov. 12, the Blythe Police Department (BPD) incident and activity reports for the months of September and October 2019 showed increases in the categories of domestic violence (12 to 14, respectively), prowlers (1 to 5), residential burglaries (5 to 9), shopliftings (7 to 11), trespassing (22 to 28), alarm – residential (9 to 18), and vandalism (19 to 29).
Petty theft remained the most reported incident category for the month of October with 30 incidents reported.
To date, BPD’s submitted monthly domestic violence incident report numbers total 93 in 2019.
Slight upticks were also seen in the categories of vehicle burglaries (6 to 7), traffic collision – injury (2 to 3), traffic collision – non-injury (6 to 7), vehicle red tagged (street) (8 to 9), and AVA (Abandoned Vehicle Abatement) vehicles towed (1 to 3).
Documented police reports saw a seven-incident increase (from 183 to 190), with a total number of incidents reported by BPD for the month of October also increasing to 1,638 (a 42 incident increase from September-1,596).
The month of October also saw BPD partnering with the Blythe station California Highway Patrol (CHP) to host a local Car Seat Clinic for the Blythe community.
Thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Regional Access Project (RAP) Foundation, the event provided the Palo Verde Valley a free child car seat safety event at the ACE Hardware/Inland Builders Supply parking lot.
“Families within the Palo Verde Valley face numerous challenges. Two of the challenges are not having a store available to purchase a car seat and the cost of a car seat. Car seats, booster seats, are required for all children from birth to age 8 years of age (or until they are 4’9”). Families are using car seats not appropriate for their child or they are purchasing expired car seats from yard sales where the history is not known about the seat,” noted a City of Blythe staff report to accept the donation in October. “(The RAP Foundation) provides grant awards to non-profit or not for profit programs who are providing a service to their communities or to the benefit of others in need. The Blythe Police Department requested funding to purchase car seats and supplies needed to host a car seat event. Car seat technicians are required every two years to participate in a community event and be re-certified by a car seat instructor (…) (BPD) has two car seat technicians and (the) California Highway Patrol has one car seat technician. Hosting an event in Blythe allows the technicians to provide a service to their community and to meet the criteria of re-certification by an instructor who has offered to travel to Blythe.”
The community event further provided a limited number of free car seats to families.
The month of October also saw BPD participate in the nationwide “Pink Patch Project” – in which the department helped raise awareness and underline the importance of early breast cancer detection. Sales of the pink BPD insignia patches, at $10 per, were donated to the Blythe Cancer Resource Center (BCRC).
(Note: Non-emergency calls into BPD can be made to [760] 922-6111; or visit Blythe police headquarters at: 240 N. Spring St.)