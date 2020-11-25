On Nov. 18, Blythe Chamber of Commerce leadership came together with the local Blythe Drug Pharmacy staff to host an evening business mixer for membership.
The special event was attended by Blythe Mayor Dale Reynolds, 2020 Miss Blythe Chamber of Commerce youth ambassadors Rebecca Luna and Kenna Marie Elliot, business leaders, Blythe Police Department (BPD) Police Chief Joshua Coe, Chamber Ambassadors George Thomas, Dylan Dobbs, Maria Gonzalez, Summer Spraggins-Natividad and Irene Esquibel; and more.
The event provided food, refreshments, 50/50 raffle prizes, and more for attending guests.
“Every mixer, we always do a business of the month – so tonight, we’d like to present (that.) This business has been up for over 50 years, I’d say; over 50 years. And, what a great recognition for this company – they’ve been in Blythe for a very long time. The support they’ve done with the community has just been unspoken; a wonderful family – now multi-generations. And, I think you’d all agree, deserves a recognition,” announced Dobbs, the evening’s host.
The Blythe Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month distinction for November 2020 was awarded to local community patrons CB Plumbing.
“We really appreciate having this award. Like Dylan said, our family has been in business in Blythe since dinosaurs were around and I’m hoping to take it over one day and continue the tradition,” noted CB Plumbing’s Aaron Crecelius. “Thank you.”
The CB Plumbing family have long supported and sponsored community events and hometown causes, as well as benefits, in Blythe.
Notably, earlier this year in April – amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – CB Plumbing also provided the four-day Riverside University Health System (RUHS) – Public Health testing site at the Colorado River Fairgrounds with according support resources.
The company was also a contributor to the “Pay It Forward” fund coordinated by the Blythe Chamber of Commerce in partnership with The Prime Leaf.
As previously reported, the “Pay It Forward” fund provided eligible area businesses economic relief, regardless of membership, as part of the “Bounce Back Blythe” campaign.
“It’s folks like yourself tonight that makes this a success, so thank you for being here; we look forward to all the future mixers,” noted Dobbs. “We have a couple of big events coming up too, for the city of Blythe – we are holding our Christmas Parade (on Dec.) 5. The applications are available at the chamber office; city hall; or if you get in contact with a board member of the chamber, we’ll happily get you an application to get a float or walk or however you want to get into the parade to participate. We’d just like to thank everyone once again for being here.”
Dobbs further thanked the Blythe Drug Pharmacy team for providing the evening’s food, refreshments, and gift bags.
“I hope you (are) safe and healthy until we can get back to a normal life,” noted host Dr. James Lee of Blythe Drug to attendees. “Thank you so much for coming over(.)”