CHP reports DUIs, crashes down amid stay-at-home order: Speeding remains a problem, 124 % increase

Amid the COVID-19 statewide “stay-at-home” policy travel restrictions, preliminary 2020 data from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is showing a 75% decrease in the number of crashes – from the timeframe of March 19 through April 30 – as compared to last year’s.
Accordingly, CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System (SWITRS) data is also showing an 88% reduction in people killed in crashes, as well as a 62% decrease in those injured.
“The total number of truck-involved collisions also saw a 60 percent drop, with fatal truck-involved crashes down 88 percent,” stated CHP. “California’s crash reduction rate is not the only positive to come from the quieter roadways. The number of DUI (Driving Under the Influence) arrests made by CHP officers has decreased during March and April, from 7,224 in 2019 to 4,223 in 2020; nearly 42 percent.”
In an announced joint effort with Caltrans (California Department of Transportation) and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), CHP previously reported a significant 87% increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph from the time period of March 19 to April 19.
“However, not all of the state’s drivers have been on their best behavior during the pandemic,” stated CHP. “The open roads have led to a few brazen motorists testing the speed limit and eventually meeting up with a CHP officer for a citation. Between March 19 and April 30, CHP officers issued 4,000 citations for speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, which is an increase of 113 percent from last year.”
More specifically, CHP added:
“From March 19 through May 19, CHP officers issued 6,043 citations for speeding in excess of 100 MPH. This total represents a 124 percent increase from the 2,696 citations issued by CHP officers in 2019 for the same offense.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 9,379 deaths were speeding-related in 2018.
“Resist the temptation to speed. Drivers are easier to spot when they are on a nearly empty roadway,” stated CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Remember, taking care of one another goes beyond wearing a face covering and physical distancing. As communities in California move into the next phases of reopening, continue to slow down, pay attention to the road, drive sober, and keep yourself and those around you from becoming a grim statistic.”