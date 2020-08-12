CHP responds to fatal collision, three killed: Cause remains under investigation

On the morning of Aug. 11, Blythe station California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed the deaths of three individuals as a result of a fatal collision.
The Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner identified the decedents as 54-year-old Eduardo Antonio Uribe, 56-year-old Luis Camou, and 43-year-old David Vasquez.
“On (Aug. 9, 2020,) at approximately 2252 hours, a 2002 Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on C-Canal, hard packed dirt road (north of Hobsonway east of Defrain Blvd.) at an unknown speed. For undetermined reasons, Party #1 allowed his vehicle to veer to the right into a Palo Verde Irrigation District Canal, which was flowing with water,” stated CHP. “The Jeep overturned and came to rest on its roof submerged in the canal with all occupants unable to exit the vehicle.”
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by CHP.