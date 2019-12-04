The Blythe Little League (BLL) fields at Todd Park received substantial project support and donations from local community patrons in a collective effort toward maintaining the public youth areas for kids and parents to enjoy the upcoming 2020 season.
With several BLL board members in attendance, Community Improvement Fund (CIF) leadership formally donated a $9,812 John Deere Z930M mower for field upkeep.
Additionally, CIF has provided $29,199 for the completed construction of backstops, and an additional $11,480 toward remodeling the boys’ and girls’ restrooms at Les Warning and Alexander Field.
“It is very important to keep the fields up for the kids in the community. Blythe Little League serves just over 600 over the year (and) we feel it’s a great activity for the kids,” said CIF CEO Marilee Harkinson, also joined by board member Irma DeForest.
Additionally, CIF President and longtime community patron Dr. George Thomas also lauded the youth program, noting the donations as part of a continued mission toward the betterment of the Palo Verde Valley for all generations.
“This is for the kids of Blythe, of today and tomorrow,” noted Thomas.
As noted by BLL President Troy Love, the donations are well appreciated and part of several projects currently in the works to re-furbish and improve the fields.
“Also, for the construction of the backstops, Rory Watkins donated a telehandler for us to use (to help) with the installation. We also had Crawford & Sons let us borrow equipment for almost three weeks,” said Love. “If we had to pay for that, it would’ve been another six thousand (dollars) easy.”
Local Brayden Wayne, of Blythe’s Boy Scout Troop 429, was also thanked by the BLL leadership for committing his Eagle Scout project to the local hometown youth sports organization.
Wayne’s project consisted of constructing improved shaded dugouts (to include the roofing) for Alexander Field’s home and visiting teams.
“I play baseball, and so my scout troop leader knew that – he brought it up, and I said, ‘I want to do that.’ Because it’s terrible to play in the hot sun,” noted Wayne, who had roughly 15 Boy Scouts to help with the three-to-four day project. “Easily, (the toughest part) was weaving the fencing. The fence was already super bent, so trying to weave it through when the fence was super bowed out was really tough.”
A generous donation from a private donor made the fencing supplies available for Wayne to complete the project.
With BLL board members Gloria Soria (safety officer), Oscar Soto, Shelley Soto, and Vice President Mike Chavez on hand to thank donors, Love also noted the fields’ new in-field mix is scheduled to be placed sometime this week with more improvement projects underway.
BLL sign-ups are currently underway and continue every Tuesday, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; and every Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 21.
As stated on the official BLL social media website:
• Sign-ups will continue in January and February on most Tuesdays and Saturdays;
• Sign up by Dec. 21 and only pay $60.00;
• Sign up in January and February and pay $70.00;
• You must be born by August 2016 to sign up;
• The last day to sign up for T-Ball and Farm is Jan. 18, 2020;
• The last day to sign up for Majors and Minors is Feb. 22, 2020.
“Birth certificates and proof of residencies are required. Bring one document from each group below dated between Feb. 1, 2019, and Feb. 1, 2020,” states BLL.
Group One
1. Driver’s License
2. School records
3. Vehicle records (i.e. registration, lease, etc.)
4. Employment records
5. Insurance documents
Group Two
1. Welfare/child care records
2. Federal Records (Federal Text, Social Security, etc.)
3. State records
4. Local (municipal) records
5. Support payment records
6. Homeowner or tenant records
7. Military records
Group Three
1. Voter’s Registration
2. Utility bills (i.e. gas, electric, water/sewer, phone, mobile phone, heating, waste disposal)
3. Financial Records (i.e. loan, credit, investments, etc.)
4. Medical records
5. Internet, cable, or satellite
For any further inquiries, questions, or information, visit and like BLL’s official social media page at: facebook.com/BlytheLittleLeague. Or email: blythelittleleague@gmail.com