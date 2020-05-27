City approves Class of 2020 graduation plans: Ceremonies adjust to COVID-19, PVHS eye motorcade procession

(*UPDATE: The Palo Verde High School [PVHS] newspaper originally reported the Class of 2020 graduation June 5 processional start time as 7 p.m.; as further clarified by PVHS Principal Rachel Angel, the start time is in fact 6:30 p.m. on June 5.)
As the COVID-19 climate continues to have an impact on various public and private sectors of life around Blythe and the greater Palo Verde Valley community, local Class of 2020 families now have a clearer picture of what this year’s graduation will entail to celebrate their graduates’ accomplishments.
“The City will hang banners along Hobsonway provided by the schools in honor of the 2020 Seniors. The City has also approved a parade permit for their graduation processional,” confirmed Blythe Interim City Manager Mallory Crecelius to the Times. “We are happy to accommodate the school as they work to honor the 2020 graduating seniors in light of the current circumstances.”
With official approval by the City of Blythe, the Palo Verde High School (PVHS) Yellow Jackets and Twin Palms High School (TPHS) Scorpions are set to move forward with graduation plans on June 5 and June 4, respectively.
Palo Verde High School – June 5
“Procession of graduates begins at 6:30 p.m.* Cars will line up on 5th Street. Cars can be decorated to honor the graduate. Procession of graduates will be down Hobsonway to Lovekin Blvd, to the Scott Stadium parking lot. One car per graduate,” stated PVHS, noting a letter is expected to be mailed to parents this week with specific graduation day information. “The graduate exits the car to walk up and receive their diploma holder. Their name will be announced. PVUSD and PVHS staff will be presenting the items to the graduates and announcing the names.”
Yard signs for each of the 2020 graduates are on order and awaiting delivery.
“Valedictorian and Salutatorian will be announced on Thursday, May 28,” stated PVHS. “It is announced on the 174th day of school. Stoles and honor cords for graduates are ordered and are awaiting delivery. Students will be notified when to pick them up.”
Twin Palms High School – June 4
The Class of 2020 Scorpions will be hosting drive-thru graduation proceedings at the campus on June 4, beginning at 8 p.m.
Further, the Times will be publishing the annual Class of 2020 graduation section on the June 3 edition.
Currently, a virtual announcement page is available for families to submit profiles of their respective graduate.
As of the morning of May 22, 40 of this year’s best and brightest have been submitted with a photo, listed accomplishments, extracurriculars, future plans, memories favorite quotes and more.
To view and/or submit your graduate to the free and public online yearbook, simply fill-out the submission information found at: pvvt.com/virtual_graduations/