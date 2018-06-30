On June 28, Blythe Police Department (BPD) officers and City Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of S. 1st St., between E. Rice and E. Dekema St., after receiving numerous 911 calls.
“When Officers arrived on scene they found a vacant abandoned home fully engulfed in flames. As Officers checked the area they found several transients living in a brick structure at the rear who were unaware of the fire. Officers assisted several transients and their dogs out of the area,” stated the incident’s BPD press release. “As Blythe Fire began fighting the fire a live SCE power line was severed and fell to the sidewalk due to the large flames and extreme heat.”
Per responding Blythe City Fire Department’s Public Information Officer (PIO) Jim Morris, there were no reported injuries or deaths at the scene.
“Officers investigating the incident believe the fire was started by transients living and cooking in the area and the high winds blowing at the time,” stated BPD. “Police and City of Blythe Code Enforcement will continue to investigate to ensure transients are relocated.”
On the morning of Friday, June 29, at approximately 10 a.m., City Fire were again dispatched to the same site where smoke was reported; a transient, calling himself Willie Gator, was in the rear of the vicinity looking through rubble.
“Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Blythe Police Department at (760) 922-6111 or they can give their information anonymously by calling Crime Stop at 921-CARE (2273) or by E-Mail at blythepd@cityofblythe.ca.gov,” stated BPD.