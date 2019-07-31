Most people know that you need a building permit if you’re building a house, installing a pool, or constructing a room addition, but some may not know that a permit is also required for a patio, block wall, reroof, water heater replacement, HVAC (heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning), electrical, plumbing, signage, decks, and/or fireplaces.
Building permits are very beneficial to you and your community. Your home or business is an investment. If your construction project does not comply with the State codes, the value of your investment could be reduced.
Property insurers may not cover work done without permits and inspections. If you decide to sell your home or business that has had modifications without a permit, you may be required to remove the construction, leave the structure unoccupied, or make costly repairs.
A property owner who can show that code requirements were strictly and consistently met has a strong case if something happens to trigger a potentially destructive lawsuit. Your permit also allows the code official to protect the public by reducing the potential hazards of unsafe construction and ensuring public health, safety, and welfare.
By following code guidelines, your completed project will meet minimum standards of safety.
It takes everyone in a community to keep our homes, offices, stores, and other buildings safe for your and public use. Safe construction practices help protect you, your family, your friends, and your investment. Be sure to get your local code official involved with your project because the Building Department is an important ally, from start to finish.
The Blythe Development Services Department is located at 235 N. Broadway. Our telephone number is (760) 922-6130. Office hours are Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.