With the economy in its current state, many people are looking to earn some extra money.
For some, that includes performing a job or offering services out of their home or vehicle.
But do you know the regulations required by the Blythe Municipal Code Chapter 17.30?
Specific criteria must be followed to have a home-based or vehicle-based business.
A business license must be secured and approval for the business obtained from the City Planning Department. Only certain types of businesses are allowed out of a home or vehicle; others are prohibited.
Additionally, NO signage of any type is allowed at home-based businesses.
For additional information, contact your local Planning Department at 235 N. Broadway, or call us at (760) 922-6130.