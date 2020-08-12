Ever wonder if you need a permit for that sign?
Temporary signs, such as political campaign signs and garage sale signs, may require a permit and have specific regulations that must be adhered to.
Signs advertising a business – whether new signage, changes to existing signage, signs painted on the business, attached to the business or on a pole – require approvals and possibly a permit from both the Planning and Building Departments and have conditions in the Blythe Municipal Code that must be met.
Lastly, ALL signage, festoons, banners or other advertising must remain on your business property and not in the City right of way; which is typically from the sidewalk at the outside wall of your business to the street.
The Development Services Department is located at 235 North Broadway.
Please contact us with any questions you may have. Our telephone number is (760) 922-6130.