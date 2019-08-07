“Coffee with a Cop” is set to return Aug. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Blythe’s Starbucks (745 W. Hobsonway), with the Coachella Valley Sexual Assault Services (CVSAS) team set to host and local law enforcement in attendance.
As part of a larger nationwide campaign to stimulate grassroots dialogue, the “Coffee with a Cop” event seeks to bring neighborhood law enforcement officers and the general public together in a community setting to discuss local concerns, address neighborhood issues and further foster familiarity.
The upcoming event will also help underline the free services and respective outreach resources offered by CVSAS to area victims.
“Our agency advocates for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking. We offer free counseling and accompaniment services throughout Riverside county, including Blythe. We work closely with the Blythe (Police Department) and (Riverside County) Sheriff’s Department. I’m on the mobile Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) for Blythe,” stated CVSAS SART Coordinator Jodi Roth to the Times. “We are working diligently to let the community of Blythe know we are here to provide free services, so I came up with the ‘Coffee with a Cop’ idea.”
Previous events in Blythe — most recently in March — have received positive feedback, with locals and attending officials sharing handshakes, a few laughs, and discussions.
Originally launched in 2011, the gathering has continued to provide an available and open platform for dialogue across larger metropolitan cities, as well as small rural communities.
“Community policing has long been considered a framework for establishing trust between the community and the police. However, over time the character and composition of our nation’s communities have changed due to shifting demographics, more commuters, and the introduction of different communication methods such as websites and social media,” states the “Coffee with a Cop” website maintained by former and active duty law enforcement. “Coffee with a Cop events are now held in all 50 states and is one of the most successful community oriented policing programs across the country. The program has also expanded to outside the Unites States to Canada, Europe, Australia, Africa, and Latin America. The key to Coffee with a Cop’s growing success is that it opens the door for interactions outside of the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together.”