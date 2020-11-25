As part of the Blythe City Council’s Nov. 10 consent calendar, officials approved the authorization to execute a second amendment to the retainer agreement for city attorney services with the Jones & Mayer law firm.
“Brittany Roberto has served in the capacity of Assistant City Attorney since August 2019. For most of 2020, Ms. Roberto has been the lead and go-to for City Attorney services. As she continues to serve in the capacity of City Attorney, the contract should be amended to designate her as the appointed City Attorney,” stated the staff report. “Staff fully supports this amendment and appointment. Brittany has been an asset to the City over the past year. Brittany is reliable, efficient, always available to staff and very thorough in her research, review, and opinions related to city matters.”
The first amendment to the respective retainer agreement between the city and Jones & Mayer is related to the November 2015 attorney designation of Baron Bettenhausen from the preceding Christian Bettenhausen.
“Brittany Roberto joined Jones & Mayer in December 2015 after previously working at the firm as a law clerk. Ms. Roberto primarily works as a transactional attorney and focuses her practice on municipal law. Her duties include providing legal guidance to the firm’s city and public entity clients, researching, analyzing, and advising our clients on recent legislation and court decisions impacting public entities, drafting and amending ordinances, and drafting and reviewing agreements. She also performs city prosecutorial duties and provides support to the Litigation Department,” states Jones & Mayer. “Ms. Roberto obtained her Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law (USF), where she graduated in the top 5% of her class in 2015. While at USF, Ms. Roberto spent two years on the USF Law Review, serving as a Comments Editor during her final year. She was also a member of the USF Moot Court Program, where she coached first year law students in developing effective oral argument techniques and etiquette, and prepared them for their first oral advocacy exercise. During law school, Ms. Roberto also worked for the Honorable Suzanne R. Bolanos at the Juvenile Justice Center in San Francisco, where she assisted with juvenile delinquency matters. Prior to pursuing her legal education, Ms. Roberto obtained her undergraduate degree in Spanish from the University of California, Irvine in 2010, which included studying abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina.”