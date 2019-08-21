On Aug. 13, in accordance with staff recommendation, the Blythe City Council approved the issuance of commercial cannabis cultivation, distribution, and manufacturing business permits to Mother Nature’s Cannabinoids, Inc., to be located at 2168 McKinley and 2161 W. Hobsonway in west Blythe.
The cannabis permits will now be seeking full licensure, which is contingent on the project’s site inspection — as well as approval of an official Certificate of Occupancy, as issued by the City of Blythe Building Department.
“Mother Nature’s Cannabinoids submitted applications for cultivation, distribution and manufacturing licenses at 2168 McKinley and 2161 W. Hobsonway (APN #824-194-009). This site consists of a residential home and shop/warehouse and is zoned General Commercial which allows for the development of commercial cannabis structures on lots of at least 5,000 square feet,” reported Blythe Interim City Manager Mallory Crecelius. “Mother Nature’s Cannabinoids has submitted the information required for the first three phases of the application process, including an in-depth interview with staff. Ms. Trina Lopez, CEO of Mother Nature’s Cannabinoids completed the background investigation with nothing found to preclude her from being issued cannabis licenses.”
As previously reported by the Times, Blythe’s current commercial cannabis business application process has a minimum 80 percent aggregate score threshold each applicant must meet in order to reach the fourth phase of council permit approval consideration:
Phase 1: Determination of Eligibility, consisting of a criminal history check; review of application for completeness; verifying the business location; and a signed agreement indemnifying the city of liability.
Phase 2: Initial Ranking, consisting of scoring the following criteria: location; business plan; neighborhood compatibility plan; safety and security plan; and labor and employment plan.
Phase 3: Second Ranking, consisting of an interview with staff. Staff asking questions about the application and scored based on the responses given. Items covered in the interview include: community benefits; enhanced product safety; labor and employment; neighborhood compatibility; and safety and security plan.
Included staff in the application phase three interview are City of Blythe’s Interim City Manager Mallory Crecelius; Blythe Police Department (BPD) Interim Police Chief Joshua Coe; Finance Director Christa Elms; and a City of Blythe building inspector.
Phase 4: To reach phase four, the applicant must have scored at least an 80% on each of the previous phases. The acting City Manager then may make a recommendation to Council for approval.
Currently, HDL (Hinderliter, DeLlamas, and Associates) Companies — the City of Blythe’s contracted municipal commercial cannabis consultation firm — assists in the phase one and two application review process to verify and ensure compliance with state and local rules and regulations.
As the contracted subject matter experts, HDL Companies was instrumental in developing the structure of Blythe’s commercial cannabis ordinance and encompassing application process.
With Mother Nature’s Cannabinoids’ approval, the current category breakdown for the now-21 issued commercial cannabis business permits include nine for cultivation; two for the category of dispensary; three for the category of distribution; and seven for the category of manufacturing.
Since the cannabis ordinance was developed, the city amended and lifted the license-limit for the categories of cultivation, distribution, manufacturing and testing labs.
The category of dispensary had a two-license limit, both of which were awarded on March 13, 2018, to Have A Heart (1894 E. Hobsonway) and El Rancho Verde, LLC (also known as the Prime Leaf [836 E. Hobsonway]).