County seeks public feedback on Mayflower Park expansion: Meetings set to discuss features, amenities, day use

The Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District is inviting the local community to two workshops to gain feedback and input from Blythe residents, visitors and guests on the upcoming Mayflower Park expansion project — specifically on the planning of the site’s day use, campground features, and amenities.
“Two workshops on two different days will be available for the public to choose from: Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (and) Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m,” noted Riverside County Parks. “All four workshops will be held at (the) HOLT Group, 201 E. Hobsonway, Blythe, (Calif.,) 92225.”
Mayflower Park — owned and operated by the Riverside County Parks agency — is approximately 82 acres and sits between Colorado River Rd. and 4th Ave., just northeast of Blythe. To date, only 25 acres of the land is developed.
“The park was originally constructed in 1957 and is named after Collis S. Mayflower, who served on the Blythe City Council, Palo Verde Irrigation District and the Riverside County Board of Supervisors,” states the Riverside County Parks’ 2018 Mayflower tourism plan. “The park includes camping areas, picnic shelters, natural lagoon/wetlands, a boat ramp and dock, restrooms with showers, and a storage area for recreational vehicles, trailers, and boats. Since the park is located on the river, there are volleyball courts, horseshoe courts, shuffleboard and lawn bowling areas.”
Riverside County Parks’ respective officials seek to establish Mayflower Park as the region’s premier destination for camping and recreation by 2025, while also increasing attendance 15 percent by 2020 and occupancy rates of campsites 25 percent by 2021.
By continuing to enhance and expand Mayflower Park, the project’s aspirations also eye supplementing Blythe’s economy by serving as a staple tourism draw to the region.
“I know (city) staff has been working with our staff to make sure we continue that effort. I think that it’s important we continue that effort because, ultimately, it’s going to have a positive impact not only for the county, but more importantly, for the community of Blythe,” noted Riverside County 4th District Sup. V Manuel Perez during his July 9 visit to the Blythe City Council meeting.
At the 2019 Palo Verde Valley Community Outlook Conference in April, Perez further noted the goal of working with Blythe to possibly bring a concert-type event to Mayflower Park in the future.
The project has not been without recent discourse, as Blythe City Councilmember Joey DeConinck and Mayor Dale Reynolds have both raised concerns regarding the county’s proposed amendment to the original November 2012 agreement — more specifically with a planned sewer line that was proposed to be installed down Colorado River Rd. for residents.
The opt-in sewer line discussion was resolved as a separate project to be dealt with accordingly by the city and county in order to move the overall Mayflower Park expansion plans forward.
“(The Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 ) workshops will be conducted to gain feedback to help develop this scenic park with concern and consideration for public preferences,” stated Riverside County Parks.