Riverside County Superior Court’s suspension of all new jury trials through the month of December 2020 due to ongoing COVID public health and safety policies has been extended through the month of January 2021.
The policy order only applies to new trials, not those which have already commenced.
“On December 3, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a Regional Stay-At-Home-Order that is applicable once a designated region falls below 15% of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed capacity, which then subjects the counties within the region to the restrictive terms in the Order, for a minimum of three weeks,” stated the Superior Court of California – County of Riverside. “Riverside County is assigned to the Southern California Region. On December 6, 2020, the Southern California Region fell below the 15% ICU bed capacity threshold, triggering application of the Order to Riverside County. As a result, on December 7, the Court suspended jury trials through December 31, 2020.”
Pursuant to General Order 2020-68 – which allows for judges to extend the respective statutory time period in Penal Code section 1382 for criminal trials “by not more than 30 days” – all new jury trials were subsequently suspended through December 2020.
To date, both Riverside County and the Southern California Region’s ICU bed availability percentages are reported at 0.0%.
“The Court, therefore, finds it necessary to extend its jury trial suspension order through January 29, 2021. This order is only applicable to jury trials that have not commenced. This order does not affect jury trials that are in progress, which will be addressed on a case-by-case basis,” noted the Superior Court of California – County of Riverside.
As previously reported, due to fiscal impacts from the COVID climate, the Blythe branch Riverside County Superior Courthouse now closes every third Friday of the month (through June 2021) – with the only two service exceptions being Over the Counter (OTC) restraining orders and ex parte applications.
“Due to the State of California’s $54 billion deficit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Riverside Superior Court will experience a revenue shortfall in Fiscal Year 2020/2021 of $12-million. The Court has taken actions to reduce this deficit by closing courthouses, freezing staff positions, and reducing operating costs,” stated the Superior Court of California – County of Riverside in October 2020.
The following dates are those scheduled for according service limitations and closures:
• Jan. 15
• Feb. 19
• March 19
• April 16
• May 21
• June 18
“These actions alone will not be enough to cover the anticipated shortfall,” added the Superior Court of California – County of Riverside. “As a result, the court will be forced to close one day per month and furlough staff beginning in October, 2020, with only limited emergency services provided at some courthouses.”
