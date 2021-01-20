COVID vaccine rollout sees demand exceed supply: 'Doses extremely limited'

At this juncture in the COVID vaccine rollout, the inoculation gridlock remains hampered by the ongoing reality of supply versus demand.
As of this publication’s Jan. 18 deadline, Riverside County’s COVID vaccine is approved for administration to all persons in Phase 1A tiers, as well as Phase 1B Tier I (see graph).
As announced on Jan. 13, officials rolled out the implementation of COVID vaccination clinics for according persons in the eligible tiers – to include frontline healthcare workers in addition to teachers, food and agriculture sector workers (e.g. farmworkers, grocery store employees, et al.), law enforcement, and more.
Further, per the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), all seniors over the age of 65 were also made eligible to receive the vaccine – adding a significant logistical number to the demand versus doses actually available.
“There are 2.4 million residents in Riverside County, including approximately 343,000 seniors aged 65 or older. The estimate for the number of people currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Riverside County is in excess of 700,000. Yet, Riverside County has only received 114,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” noted Riverside County on Jan. 16. “Nearly 80 percent of those doses have gone to state-approved providers, including hospitals, physicians, clinics and pharmacies to vaccinate workers and residents within the current tiers. Shipments are usually received weekly and either distributed to providers or administered at a public health vaccine clinic in 2-3 days.”
Within a few hours, appointments were filled for the county’s first COVID vaccination clinics’ registration period – with more dates expected to be announced as the plan moves forward.
The availability of doses remains an ongoing concern.
“The demand is so great that when thousands of vaccine clinic appointments were opened Wednesday and Friday of this week, all available timeslots on all days were completely booked within two hours. More than 5,600 appointments were booked on Wednesday and another 11,000 booked Friday,” stated Riverside County. “Clinic appointments are currently booked until Friday, Jan. 22. There are more than 175 state-approved vaccine providers in Riverside County. Residents should ask their doctor, urgent care or pharmacy if they are an approved provider and when they expect to have vaccine. To see a complete list of all providers in Riverside County, including where the doses have been allocated, visit www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine.”
According to RUHS-PH’s vaccine timeline – as of Jan. 12 – first doses to be administered in the Phase 2 (general population age 16 years and older) tier are anticipated in June.
Though, “the timeline is subject to change and dependent on vaccine availability.”
As previously reported, Palo Verde Hospital (PVH) has received first and second doses of the Moderna variant vaccine – “just enough for our workers” as noted to the Times by PVH CEO Sandra Anaya – and the Blythe Post Acute senior nursing facility announced on Jan. 16 its first staff vaccine clinic scheduled for the following day.
Currently, officials are exploring options on whether the county will set up a multi-day mobile vaccination site/team in the Blythe area, as has been done for testing previously, or partnering with area providers – plans forthcoming, to be announced as they are confirmed.
“This is a time when we need to work together and not direct focus to areas that are not the problem,” stated Riverside County 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “This is a supply and demand problem. We continue to seek help from our federal and state partners to increase the amount of vaccine we receive here in Riverside County. I especially want to thank all the nonprofits, including the Desert Healthcare Foundation, the growers and our community partners for their support.”