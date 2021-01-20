CVSP holds 0 inmates active COVID cases, ISP continues drop: Area CDCR prisons' data update, analysis

As of 5:52 p.m. Jan. 17, there have been a total of 45,446 confirmed COVID-19 cases of incarcerated persons in the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) system – 4,454 of which are active cases among in custody inmates; 3,964 new over the last 14 days; 40,163 of which have been resolved; 654 reported as “released while active;” and 175 deaths.
Chuckawalla Valley State Prison’s (CVSP) Jan. 17 data has zero active positive COVID-19 cases among in custody inmates – none reported as new over the last 14 days, with a 1,779 cumulative total, 1,742 resolved, 28 released while active, and nine deaths.
The nil CVSP inmate case count as of Jan. 17 held the Jan. 10 and Jan. 3’s case count of zero following Dec. 20’s total of four; Dec. 13’s total of six; Dec. 6’s total of nine; and Nov. 30’s total of 16.
CVSP is the only listed CDCR institution with no active inmate case counts as of Jan. 17.
CVSP’s zero case count follows the institution’s previous third (mid-November) spike in COVID numbers – with June 13 then-reporting 991 confirmed positives (making up 40.3% of CDCR’s total active in-custody cases among incarcerated persons reported at the time) before leveling off to one case by Aug. 1; spiking again in September (topping off at 292 on Sept. 23) before leveling off to 5 on Oct. 19; and climbing again to 232 as reported by CDCR’s public database on Nov. 15.
CVSP’s high in 2020 has been 996, reported for June 10.
The ninth CVSP-assigned inmate death “from what appear to be complications of COVID-19” was reported on Dec. 9.
Ironwood State Prison’s (ISP) data, as of Jan. 17, has 183 active positive COVID-19 cases among in custody inmates – 174 of which are reported new over the last 14 days, with a 1,039 cumulative total, 846 resolved, 9 released while active, and one death.
ISP’s Jan. 17 active inmate positives is a continued decline from Jan. 10’s total of 258 and Jan. 3’s total of 743 cases – which, at the time topped all CDCR institutions.
ISP’s Jan. 3 inmate COVID case count of 743 marked the highest surge the institution had reported among incarcerated persons since the start of the pandemic.
“An incarcerated person from Ironwood State Prison died on Aug. 22 at an outside hospital. This is the first incarcerated person assigned to ISP to be identified as a COVID-related death,” stated CDCR on Oct. 22.
No additional information about ISP’s case was provided by CDCR in order to protect individual medical privacy.
“Active case count by date may be delayed 2-3 days while awaiting test results,” notes CDCR.
A previous Jan. 6 CDCR update on the ongoing statewide COVID vaccine stated:
“Vaccine clinics have started at most institutions and by next week all facilities will have started to vaccinate per state and federal guidelines in phase one. California Health Care Facility (CHCF) received the first shipment of vaccines on December 21st and started vaccinating staff and patients housed in skilled nursing housing less than 24 hours later. Initial clinics started at CHCF, California Medical Facility (CMF) and Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) as part of Phase 1A based on the level of care provided at these institutions. Vaccination of front line workers at other institutions quickly followed.”
There have been 16 COVID-19 related CDCR staff deaths, to include one from ISP on June 3.
As of Jan. 15, there are a reported 2,069 active CDCR/California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) COVID-19 employee cases statewide – 1,864 of which are new over the last 14 days, with a 13,645 cumulative total, and 11,576 of whom have returned to work.
ISP’s total cumulative confirmed COVID-19 positives among staff as of Jan. 15 is reported at 330, with 299 noted to have returned to work, and 31 active cases – 34 of which are new over the last 14 days.
ISP’s 31 active cases among staff is a significant decline from Jan. 8’s total of 71, Dec. 31’s total of 78, and Dec. 24’s total of 76.
CVSP’s Jan. 15 total cumulative confirmed COVID-19 positives among staff is reported at 251, with 222 noted to have returned to work, and 29 active cases – 28 of which are new over the last 14 days.
CVSP’s 29 active cases among staff remained the same from Jan. 8’s reported number, with a slight increase from Dec. 31’s total of 26 and a slight decrease from Dec. 24’s total of 31.