A grand opening was held at El Diamante Bar (1588 E. Hobsonway) Aug. 2.
The site’s letter of public convenience and necessity was submitted to and approved by the Blythe City Council on June 11, in accordance with staff recommendation.
“There is a potential economic development opportunity as the applicant is applying for this (On-Sale [Type 40 – General for Public Premises] Alcoholic Beverage License) to open a new business in the city,” noted the staff report.
The council’s aye votes were followed by a signed letter to Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s licensing representative Noelia Gonzalez in support of the opening for final approval.
On Aug. 2, owner Edgar De La Torre of El Diamante, along with welcoming staff, opened its doors.
The location is the former site of Patty’s Bar & Grill.