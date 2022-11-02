'Extra Mile' superhero superstars: PVUSD lauds work of 12 dedicated team members

The Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) team closed October 2022 out by highlighting a dozen “Extra Mile” superstars, lauding the team members for a continued commitment to area K-12 education.
Presented to the PVUSD Board of Trustees on Oct. 18 by Director of Human Resources April Smith, the spotlight distinctions served as a public opportunity to highlight the dedication of local education employees.
The list of “Extra Mile” employees honored included: Cintia Robinson, Kristin Tennefos, Lois Shaffer, Troy Peterson, Patricia Arce, Erika Pena-Gamez, Teresa Houston, Luis Benvenutti, Lynn Felix, Danny Navarro, Eugenia Guilin, and Janenne McBride.
As previously reported, PVUSD’s “Extra Mile” nominations take into consideration the selected categories of teamwork, kindness, respect, equity, service, excellence, innovation, relationships and/or inclusion.
Those in the community interested in nominating a PVUSD employee for consideration may find the submission form online at: