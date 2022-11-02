'Extra Mile' superhero superstars: PVUSD lauds work of 12 dedicated team members

Pictured, left to right (top row): Cintia Robinson, Danny Navarro, Erika Pena-Gamez, Kristin Tennefos, Lois Shaffer, and Luis Benvenutti. Pictured, left to right (bottom row): Lynn Felix, Patricia Arce, Teresa Houston, Troy Peterson, and Janenne McBride. Not pictured: Eugenia Guilin.

 Photos by PVUSD

The Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) team closed October 2022 out by highlighting a dozen “Extra Mile” superstars, lauding the team members for a continued commitment to area K-12 education.

Presented to the PVUSD Board of Trustees on Oct. 18 by Director of Human Resources April Smith, the spotlight distinctions served as a public opportunity to highlight the dedication of local education employees.

