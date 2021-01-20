Despite being in a global pandemic, Blythe FFA (Future Farmers of America) members have been very busy over the past few weeks with community service and Career Development Events!
Our chapter does a Canned Food Drive every year and gives the cans that are collected to the local Harmony Soup Kitchen.
This year, our Canned Food Drive began on Nov. 9 and ended on Nov. 19. During this time, students dropped cans off to a collection bin in front of the high school office.
Our FFA chapter collected 1,055 cans – this is the most that we have ever collected.
It is truly amazing how even in a pandemic, we are still able to come together as one and make a difference within our community!
We also had our Farm Record Books team receive 1st place, as well as 1st, 5th, and 6th place high individual. Our Livestock Judging team took 3rd place in their first-ever Virtual Livestock Judging Contest.
We also had four members this week competing in various speech contests. We currently have eight members applying for their State Degree and two applying for their American Degree with numerous Proficiency’s (project based applications) in the works! Our members are defying the odds of virtual learning and not letting a little COVID stop them from being active within our chapter and engaged in FFA!