Each day at Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) sites, staff and teachers take pride in students and parents for making the sometimes difficult effort to show up and strive for academic excellence – beginning with attendance.
To have a successful academic year, students must attend today so they can achieve tomorrow. Congratulations to all of our students who earned awards in November for having perfect attendance throughout the first trimester of school.
(Loaned photos by Cathyleen Rice/Palo Verde Unified School District)