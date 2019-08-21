The “Coffee with a Cop” community event was held Aug. 14 at Starbucks (745 W. Hobsonway), where Blythe Police Department (BPD), Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol (CHP), and Ironwood State Prison (ISP) personnel came together to touch base with citizens in a more casual setting.
Hosted by the Coachella Valley Sexual Assault Services (CVSAS) team, the event served as an opportunity to bring locals and law enforcement together to discuss pertinent neighborhood issues, provide dialogue, and maybe share a few laughs over some coffee and friends.
(Photos by Uriel Avendano/Palo Verde Valley Times and Amanda Adyan/CVSAS)