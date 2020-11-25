On Nov. 11, PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) “Overview” documentary crew members Mimi Schiffman and Nathan Norby visited Blythe’s historical geoglyphs site with area historian, activist and author Alfredo Acosta Figueroa.
Approximately 17 miles north of Blythe via the US-95 highway, the area giants lie carved into the soil of the earth, and are designated on the National Register of Historical Places.
From the Discovery Channel to PBS, Blythe’s geoglyphs have attracted curious passersby and history aficionados alike to the greater Palo Verde Valley.
“GIANT FIGURES MADE ON THE DESERT FLOOR BY ANCIENT MAN,” reads the site’s welcome sign.
With the likeness of human and animal figures, the figures may be featured as part of the PBS YouTube channel’s “Terra” series sometime later this fall.
“After the Intaglios were photographed in 1932, they sustained devastating damage from off-highway vehicles, whose tracks were clearly visible in the 1982 photograph. Protective fencing was not installed until 1974,” notes the area’s on-site marker.
Prior to visiting the location, the PBS documentary crew sat with and interviewed Figueroa on the history of the area; the geoglyphs; the encroachment and subsequent legal wrangling against solar projects; and the continued importance of protecting the unique landmarks.
Measuring 105.6-ft. from head to toe – with a wingspan of 91.8-ft. – is the aptly titled Human Figure.
“This human figure is oriented north-south with its head pointing toward the south. Its arms are outstretched and its feet point outward,” notes the Human Figure’s U.S. Department of the Interior – Bureau of Land Management marker. “It has visible knees and elbows. Earlier drawings indicated fingers and toes and several lines coming out of the head. Could they represent strands of hair atop the head? Today these subtle parts of the figure are difficult to discern. This figure is one of the least disturbed of the group.”
Measuring 54.1-ft. from head to tail and oriented north-southwest, is Animal.
“Native American oral histories mention mythological characters that may be represented in the figures you see here. Their stories mention the mountain lion who changes into a person and helps the Creator with the earth. Some non-Native Americans believe the figure represents a horse, which would date the site to post Spanish visitation of the area,” states Animal’s marker. “Below the animal figure is an elaborate spiral figure. It measures 23.0 feet in length and is oriented northwest-southeast and has a maximum width of 8.8 feet. One interpretation is that the figure represents a coiled snake. Is the mountain lion battling a snake?”
The visit also included Blythe local Jesus Figueroa sharing a couple traditional songs at the geoglyphs’ site with onlookers and the film crew to witness.