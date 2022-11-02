The Peace From Chaos area advocacy organization and volunteers once again brought community members together for a morning of smiles and “Woof Day” paw-sitivity at Todd Park on Oct. 23.
With proud local dog owners and costumed pups in attendance, folks enjoyed a morning of raffle prizes, giveaways, a photo booth, treats, a group dog walk, and more.
The costume contest saw three first-place winners – Marley in the big category, Bruno in the medium category, andPercy in the small category.
“Having a dog makes a huge impact on a person’s mental well-being by providing mutual love (and) trust while creating a bond through exercise, companionship, and care,” shared Peace From Chaos ahead of the special event.
Additionally, Peace From Chaos will be hosting a community clean-up event at the resident Gateway Park.
“Saturday(, Nov. 5,) 8( a.m.,) at Gateway Park, Peace from Chaos is hosting a community cleanup event to raise awareness of PTSD related suicide amongst military service (v)eterans and personnel. Everyone is welcome to attend! Every day in the United States, 22 veterans succumb to suicide, losing their personal battle to invisible wounds of war through military service. At 8( a.m.) we ask the community, family and friends to join us at Gateway Park to clean up the park as Veterans Day approaches. The event will lead into repainting the yellow ribbon walkway and ended by raising of new flags by local Veterans organizations, VFW (P)ost 2987 and American Legion (P)ost 24. Special thanks to the City of Blythe for supporting the ongoing healing efforts by Peace from Chaos for the community and those affected by Mental Health, Addiction, Suicide and Acceptance issues.”
