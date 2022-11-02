The Peace From Chaos area advocacy organization and volunteers once again brought community members together for a morning of smiles and “Woof Day” paw-sitivity at Todd Park on Oct. 23.

With proud local dog owners and costumed pups in attendance, folks enjoyed a morning of raffle prizes, giveaways, a photo booth, treats, a group dog walk, and more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you