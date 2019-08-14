On Monday morning, Aug. 12, cars were parked bumper to bumper down North Broadway, North 7th Street and Vernon Avenue, in the city of Blythe.
Looking both ways before crossing the road, parents proudly escorted their little ones to classrooms at Margaret White, Ruth Brown and Felix J. Appleby Elementary Schools moments before saying, “Goodbye, and remember to behave.”
Over at the high schools, everyone wore smiles — rocking their newest clothes, laughing as they tried to find classrooms that happened to be nowhere in sight and just overall happy to see friends they haven’t seen all summer.
School is now in session!
(Loaned photos by Cathyleen Rice/Palo Verde Unified School District)