Ahead of 2020’s memorable Christmas across the Palo Verde Valley, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department – Colorado River Station/Blythe Jail deputies and leadership joined Santa Claus to ensure the delivery of toys collected by the Ruth Brown Elementary School National Junior Honor Society (NJHS).
“Our Ruth Brown NJHS, under the direction of our advisors Ms. Stephanie Steffens and Mrs. Darlene Mancinelli, received hundreds of toys during the NJHS toy drive. Due to the stay home order, the health department highly recommended to postpone the delivery of the toys,” stated Ruth Brown Elementary School Principal Cintia Robinson on social media. “Thanks to the Colorado River Sheriff’s Station, they graciously volunteered to deliver the collected toys to over 30 different families.”
The law enforcement team and Santa were joined by a reformed Christmas crank – The Grinch.
As previously reported, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s “Grinch Gives Back” campaign has been a welcome effort during the holiday season.
The special community outreach found its catalyst last year on social media, as the Colorado River Station provided community families with some smiles and laughs by releasing a wanted poster of everyone’s favorite Christmas curmudgeon.
Since being “sentenced” to a work release program in November, the Grinch and local deputies have been contributing to community efforts to include a Gateway Park cleanup, participation in the 2020 Crain Family Christmas Parade (winning the “Mayor’s Choice” award), reading Christmas stories via Zoom to kids, and more.
“We are so fortunate to be able to count on our Sheriff department,” added Robinson. “What an amazing group of people!”